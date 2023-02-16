T-Mobile subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

T-Mobile today announced that it’s giving its subscribers MLS Season Pass for free. The service — which gets you every MLS game this season, along with other attached leagues — normally costs $100 for the season, or $15 a month.

T-Mobile subscribers (and Metro by T-Mobile customers) will be able to add MLS Season Pass via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting on February 21.

“T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation, and Experience at T-Mobile. “With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.”

MLS Season Pass is exclusive to the Apple TV app and is available on pretty much any modern device. That includes Apple phones and tablets, of course, as well as the Apple TV streaming box. But the Apple TV app also is available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which takes care of the two biggest streaming platforms. It’s also available on Android TV and Google TV, on various smart TV systems, and available in a web browser at tv.Apple.com.

In addition to MLS matches, which begin February 25, MLS Season Pass also has features on players and teams, highlights and replays from previous seasons, and will have exclusive pre- and post-game shows. Matches will be available in 1080p with 5.1 surround sound.

Conveniently, Apple TV+ also is available as part of the T-Mobile On Us scheme, which gets subscribers deals and discounts (if not outright freebies) on any number of services.

