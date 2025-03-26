 Skip to main content
New Canon EOS R50 V could be the vlogger camera of the year

By
Canon EOS R50 V
Canon / Canon

Canon has just unveiled its new EOS R50 V as what could be the ultimate vlogging camera for creators.

Following the Canon EOS R50, this upgrade uses a V as it’s all about the video extras. While you still get that premium mirrorless camera setup, now this also pulls in some of the great video features from the PowerShot V1.

The new version of this popular compact mirrorless camera is now smaller in body, has enhanced video capabilities and is also more affordable than ever.

Plus Canon has unveiled a new RF-S 14-30mm power zoom lens which was designed for this camera specifically.

Powerful video on the Canon EOS R50 V

Canon is clearly following up its very popular PowerShot V1 – which vloggers love – with this newer R50 model. While the original R50 came with 4K at 30fps, this new version has been upgraded to offer 4K at 60fps.

It still uses the 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and Dual Pixel AF II system with focus breathing compensation.

New video modes include slow or fast shutters, and electronic stabilization to smooth out camera movement while recording. There are also four live streaming modes including HDMI.

The grip has been redesigned to make it easier to use in vertical and landscape modes, along with that 3-inch articulated touchscreen.

All this makes the R50 V an upgrade from the PowerShot V1 in that this model allows for lens swapping.

New price for Canon EOS R50 V

The Canon EOS R50 V, which was originally a Japan only model, is now available further afield. The launch is planned for April 2025 and for the camera alone the price is $649.99. That’s $30 cheaper than the original model debuted for in 2023.

There will also be a bundle version that comes with the new RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 lens with optical image stabilization, for $849.99.

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
