 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nit Nerds News: New MLA OLED gaming monitor slays and affordable Beats buds

By

Today on Nit Nerds News: YouTube’s latest crackdown on ad blockers makes videos unplayable. Get an 85-inch TV for $60 if you live in or around Ohio. New Beats Buds under $100 are on the way. Marantz has a new all-in wonder box that unites audiophiles and videophiles. And Asus has a new OLED monitor for everyone.

Welcome to Nit Nerds News, all the need-to-know news about the stuff you watch and the stuff you use to watch it on in just a few quick minutes.

YouTube cracks down on ad blocking

YouTube App
Pexels

Our top headline this week: YouTube’s latest effort to abate ad-blocking now makes videos unwatchable to any YouTube viewers who use a browser extension to block ads. With an ad blocker turned on, viewers will now find that YouTube videos simply skip to the end. And It looks like those using ad-blockers on their phone will experience the same.

In what has been an ongoing cat-and-mouse game, we can expect workarounds from popular ad blockers like AdBlock before too long, though it stands to reason that YouTube’s latest effort may be harder than ever to circumvent.

YouTube’s premium subscription tier offers an ad-free experience for a recently hiked rate of $14 a month. And while ads on YouTube certainly line the pockets of those at Alphabet, Google and YouTube’s parent company, those ads also support the creators who upload content to YouTube.

Ohio Stadium selling 85-inch TVs for $60

Paul Brown Stadium
Wikipedia

Want an 85-inch TV for $60? Well, if you don’t mind getting a used TV and you happen to live in or around Ohio, you’re in luck. Hamilton County, Ohio, is selling off TVs that were once in use at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. Forty-inch to 49-inch TVs go for $40, 50 to 55s for $50, and anything larger than that — up to 85 inches — sells for $60. Buyer beware, though: While the TVs were working when they were removed from the stadium, they come with no warranty and no remote. No word on what brand these TVs are. But at those prices? Do you really care?

This section is sponsored by Hisense

Hisense U8N Mini-LED ULED 4K Google TV

Hisense U8N
Hisense

The Hisense U8N ULED carries on Hisense’s tradition of providing more performance for your dollar than you thought possible. They come in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches. The 65-inch U8N I tested produced over 3500 nits peak brightness while also displaying incredibly deep black levels and super-vibrant color. It’s got a long list of gamer-friendly features, runs Google TV smooth as silk, and, as I said in my full review of the U8N, its picture quality is going to drop jaws. Its mini-LED-powered backlight system delivers high brightness that makes the U8N particularly well-suited for daytime viewing in bright rooms, but it can present HDR content as the creator intended in dark rooms as well. Oh, and the onboard 2.1.2 sound system will shock you by how much bass it can produce, plus dialogue was naturally clear without the aid of onboard dialogue clarity settings, though Hisense makes that available should you want it.

Beats introduces new affordable buds

Beats Solo Buds
Beats

In non-nit-news, Beats has introduced a new line of its Solo earbuds. The new Beats Solo Buds will cost about $80, and come in myriad colors, including Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red. If you want the purple, you’ll have to get them at Apple or Target. The battery life is quoted at up to 18 hours, and they are Beats’ tiniest buds yet.

Asus $750 OLED monitor

An Asus gaming monitor sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Looking for an inexpensive OLED gaming monitor? It looks like Asus has you covered. The new Asus ROG Strix 27-inch OLED gaming monitor comes in at just $750 and, according to Digital Trends’ Jacob Roach, who reviewed the monitor, not only is it well priced, but it’s a great performer.

Marantz M1 digital streaming amp

Marantz M1
Marantz

Premium audio brand Marantz has a new piece of gear that promises to unite digital music lovers and videophiles. The new M1 streaming amplifier is an all-digital amplifier with a suite of digital audio inputs and a streaming interface built-in. One of those digital inputs happens to be an eARC port to accommodate TV audio.

The amp section is 100% digital, so all signals will stay in the digital domain before being delivered to nearly any passive speakers you’d like to use at a claimed 100 watts per channel. The M1 boasts extremely low distortion numbers, too, so it looks like this amp might sound as good as it looks. The M1 supports high-res digital audio and a host of streaming services. Expect to spend about $1,000 or just under for this bit of kit.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Caleb Denison
Caleb Denison
Editor at Large
Digital Trends Editor at Large Caleb Denison is a sought-after writer, speaker, and television correspondent with unmatched…
Wait! What did Google just rename this time?
A Chromecast tip on a TV.

It’s a little on the nose, but there are times when Google is the most binary company on the face of the planet. To wit: Google’s branding is either brilliant (see Gmail), or boneheaded (see every messaging permutation ever).

The latest rebranding that doesn’t really matter? Chromecast. Erm, Cast. Actually, Chromecast built-in.

Read more
Bose QuietComfort headphones have a rare $100 discount today
Woman wearing Bose QuietComfort Headphones in green.

If you're searching for headphone deals, you should be on the lookout for offers involving Bose, which is one of the most popular brands in the audio industry. Best Buy currently has a rare discount that you wouldn't want to miss -- $100 off the Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a more affordable $249 from their sticker price of $349. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as the stocks that are up for sale may not last long.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones
It's the Bose QuietComfort Ultra that are on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, but you definitely won't regret going for their more affordable version -- the Bose QuietComfort. You'll be missing out on some of the more advanced features such as AptX Adaptive support, but these wireless headphones still provide topnotch active noise cancellation that blocks all external sound, as well as an Aware Mode that will let you hear what's going on around you without having to take them off.

Read more
Sony’s gorgeous 65-inch Bravia XR TV has a $200 discount today
Sony X90L Review

Sony TV deals are always popular because who wouldn't want to enjoy savings when purchasing a screen by one of the best TV brands? Here's an offer that will be hard to refuse if you're in the market for a premium upgrade for your home theater setup -- a $200 discount from Best Buy on the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV, which lowers its price to $1,100 from $1,300 originally. It's still not cheap, but that's an excellent price for a TV of this caliber. You need to hurry with the transaction though, as we don't know when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV
The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for extremely sharp details, enabled by the brand's Cognitive Processor XR. Sony's XR Triluminos Pro enhances the TV's colors to make images look even more lifelike, and XR Motion Clarity reduces the blur in scenes with fast movements. All of these technologies combine for an impressive cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, though you may want to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV.

Read more