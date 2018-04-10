Onkyo’s latest A/V receivers look to breathe new life into your old movies

Share

If you have a large movie collection, especially one that has more than a few classics in it, Onkyo’s latest receivers might be for you. Not only do they support all the modern features you would expect, but they also feature up-mixing technologies that can make your older movies sound a little more immersive than they used to.

Following in the footsteps of last year’s TX-NR676 and TX-NR575, the new TX-NR686 and TX-NR585 are both 7.1-channel receivers. The TX-NR686 offers 210 watts per channel at six ohms, while the TX-NR585 pumps out 170 watts per channel at six ohms. The more powerful TX-NR686 is THX Certified Select, meaning it has passed several bench tests promising that it delivers everything it claims to.

Both units support playing back Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks, though you may have noticed that either has channels for ceiling-mounted or upward-firing speakers. Both models also feature DTS Neural:X and Dolby Surround up-mixing, which as we mentioned above can help your older movies sound newer. High-resolution audio is supported as well, with 192 kHz / 24-bit playback for FLAV, WAV, AIFF, and ALAC files, as well as support for DSD at 5.6 MHz.

These receivers feature DTS Play-Fi, which allows for multiroom playback with other Play-Fi speakers and systems throughout your home. This is complemented by built-in streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Deezer, and Tidal. Underlying all of this is the integrated dual-band Wi-Fi.

Both models feature HDCP 2.2-compatible HDMI inputs, along with 4K/60p video, complete with support for BT.2020, 4:4:4 color sub-sampling, and high-dynamic range in HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma, and Dolby Vision formats. The days of using arcane button combinations to set up and control your receiver are over, as these receivers use a graphical user interface for settings. Even better, Onkyo’s AccuEQ Room Acoustic Calibration and AccuReflex technologies will automatically tailor the sound to your room and speaker layout.

The TX-NR686 retails for $650, while the TX-NR585 is priced at $550. Both models are available now. For more info, see the Onkyo website. If you’re not sure what A/V receiver would be best for you, check out our list of the best receivers you can buy, as well as our A/V receiver buying guide.