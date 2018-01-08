First-ever Alexa-integrated projector headlines Optoma offerings unveiled at CES

Optoma made some major noise in the projector scene this year at CES, including the unveiling of the UHD51A, a 4K UHD projector that also happens to be the first Alexa-integrated projector.

For picture specs, the UHD51A supports HDR10, covering the Rec.2020/DCI-P3 wide color gamut for a vibrant, colorful picture in 4K resolution. It also boasts dual HDCP 2.2 compliant HDMI 2.0 ports that allow for watching 4K HDR content at 60 fps. It features a 500,000:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 2,400 lumens.

The standout feature, however, is the aforementioned Alexa support. Users will have access to all of Alexa’s “skills,” which can do everything from control other smart devices in your home to check the weather or your stock options, or order goods on Amazon. The UHD51A runs on Android OS, and includes a built-in media player for streaming directly on the projector itself. You’ll be able to get your hands on it early in 2018 for $1,700.

The UHD51A is just the first of several projectors shown off by Optoma at CES. Joining the ranks of Optoma’s affordable 4K projector lineup, the UHD50 is a 4K DLP that has similar video specs to the UHD51A, but drops the Alexa integration. It will be available for $1,500 from Best Buy and Fry’s Electronics this week.

Next up is the Optoma 4K UHD HDR Laser UST. This short throw laser projector creates an up-to-100-foot-wide 4K UHD image from just eight inches away from the screen. As the name states, it supports HDR, with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 2,300 lumens of brightness. It’s currently slated for a release in the second quarter of this year, and will retail for $5,000.

The last two projectors in the CES 2018 batch are fully portable and on the more affordable end of the spectrum. The Optoma LH150 is a mobile LED projector that features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, as well as HDMI and USB ports. This tiny projector also includes integrated speakers and a battery pack, making it a fully capable portable setup on its own, with no setup considerations necessary. It will retail for $900, and will also be available in the second quarter.

Finally, there’s the Optoma LED Pico. This model is even more portable than the LH150. At just 12 ounces and with a battery pack rated for two-plus hours of juice when in “eco-mode,” it’s tailored to deliver a WVGA-resolution picture just about anywhere. The Pico will appear on the market sometime in the second quarter for just $280.

Update: The original version of this article listed the price for the UHF51A incorrectly as $1,500. We’ve updated the article to reflect the correct pricing of $1,700.