The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are still among our favorite new devices of the past year or so, combining surprisingly good open-ear headphones (or speakers, we suppose) with a built-in 12MP camera — and a slew of integrated features. And they just got another major update.

Chief among the changes in Version 6.0 is the ability to record video up to 3 minutes long. That’s a huge increase over the previous limit of 1 minute. One minor catch here: Even after the update, the default recording time is still set to 60 seconds. So you’ll need to go into the camera section of the settings and adjust the video length if you want to use the longer limit.

And, of course, that longer recording time absolutely will take its toll on battery life. That’s just how these things work. So don’t be surprised when you have to put your glasses back in the case to recharge a little (or a lot) sooner than usual.

Meta also has added another option for integrated music playback. In addition to Spotify and Apple Music, Amazon Music is now supported. Sure, you could listen via Bluetooth already. But now the app is supported for tap-and-hold on the glasses’ stem to instantly start playback, or you can kick things off hands-free, using your voice. Note that this is currently only available if you’re using an iPhone, though.

And if all of that is just too much, the Calm app also is now supported, so you can get your Daily Calm straight through your glasses, or fire up your favorite meditation. And you can even take advantage of a free three-month trial. Again, you’ll need to enable all this in the settings.

If you have auto-update enabled, it’s possible you already have the new features. If not, head on into the settings and take care of things manually.