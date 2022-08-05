Any responsible owner of anything electronic needs to not only know how to use it but also how to reset it. That, too, is true for knowing how to reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Why? Maybe it's because Bluetooth sometimes is a fickle mistress — both on the side of the phone or tablet or whatever, as well as on the side of the earbuds — and sometimes a reset is what you need to make things work again. Or maybe you're gifting things to a friend, or selling your Pixel Buds Pro outright.

Whatever the reason — and whether you're trying to make the decision between AirPods Pro vs. Pixel Buds Pro — it's a good thing to learn how to reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro.

How to reset Google Pixel Buds Pro

Resetting your Google Pixel Buds Pro is a simple endeavor. It takes just a minute or two. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Open the Bluetooth settings on whatever device your Pixel Buds Pro are attached to.

Step 2: Forget the Pixel Buds Pro from that device. (If you don't do this, you might run into problems reconnecting to the same device later.)

Step 3: Put the Pixel Buds Pro back in their case (if they aren't already), and close the case for a few seconds. Call it 10. Nice round number.

Step 4: Open the case back up, and leave the Pixel Buds Pro inside the case. Do not remove them.

Step 5: Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the case (it's toward the bottom, above the charging port) for 20 or 30 seconds. The light on the front of the case will start to blink. When it stops, let go of the button.

Step 6: The earbuds will start to blink white and orange as everything is resetting. Then it'll start to blink white. When that happens, the reset is complete and you're ready to pair things up again.

And that's it. Note that there's no way to reset the Pixel Buds Pro from a device — be it Android or otherwise. You have to do it from the case itself, which is standard.

After that, you've got a freshly reset pair of Pixel Buds Pro, ready to go. Enjoy.

