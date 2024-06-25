Fancy yourself an entertainment trivia nerd? Roku today has announced the launch of a Roku Weekly Trivia feature to add a little bit of fun and family competition to the popular streaming device’s platform.

It’s available starting today in the U.S. on all Roku devices, such as Roku streaming players, Streaming Sticks, and smart TVs running the Roku operating system. Each Tuesday will see the arrival of a pool of multiple-choice pop-culture questions, and every time a user plays they’ll be presented with 10 questions from that pool. The game can be played several times per week from that week’s pool of questions. Roku Weekly Trivia can be accessed through the Home Screen menu, as well as through Roku’s Search function.

“You’ll discover the latest questions tied to cultural moments, such as the upcoming summer games, movie and TV premieres, holidays, and more,” a press release says. Journalists were given a glimpse into some of the trivia questions as part of accepting the news embargo, and they included such brain-teasers as these: “Which movie franchise has the most films?” “What was the first feature-length animated movie ever released?” and “What is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time?” The questions are presented using some of Roku’s animated Roku City theme characters, including the robot and gorilla.

The Roku streaming device and platform enjoys a user base of more than 80 million monthly active users and it’s one of the most popular and widely used in the world. Not only does it provide users access to one of the largest libraries of apps, including streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime Video, and its own Roku Channel, but you can also use it to play games and integrate it into your smart home devices like cameras with the use of utilities that you can download to the devices.

Roku Weekly Trivia is available for U.S. users today. There are currently no details on whether it will expand to other countries later.

