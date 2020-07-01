Roku, Peloton partner to provide premium workouts at home

The world of premium indoor cycling is now more accessible than ever, thanks to a collaboration between Roku and Peloton.

Roku, a leader in streaming content, has announced a partnership with Peloton, the tech-enabled fitness company, to bring the Pelton App to the Roku platform. Roku users within the U.S. will now be able to add the Peloton channel via the Roku Channel Store to kick their at-home workouts up a notch.

At launch, Peloton will offer a 30-day free trial to new users. Beyond the first month, the app-only Peloton Digital Membership is $12.99. That’s not exactly cheap in the streaming subscription marketplace, but it’s relatively inexpensive in the realm of workout video subscriptions, and it’s far cheaper than the $2,245 Peloton Bike, which won’t be needed to participate in the channel’s studio-style workouts.

Peloton says you don’t need equipment at all to enjoy “thousands of instructor-led, immersive workouts than can be done with or without equipment” through Roku devices. According to a press release, these workouts include floor-based disciplines like strength, yoga, high-intensity interval training, dance cardio, and meditation.

“We are excited to roll out our best-in-class streaming fitness service onto the Roku platform,” said Karina Kogan, senior vice president and general manager for Peloton Digital. “We’ve seen growing engagement with our TV apps, especially as more and more consumers look for at-home fitness solutions to keep them physically and mentally fit.”

The company’s signature cycling and running workouts are included too, for the benefit of existing Peloton bike and treadmill owners. Those individuals, as well as existing Peloton App subscribers, can sign in on their Roku devices using their account credentials.

According to a Roku press release, the health and fitness category of streaming content in the U.S. has grown exponentially year-over-year, jumping by more than 130% in May 2020. We can assume that stay-at-home orders have contributed to that statistic, but it likely helped to open an avenue for an alliance between these two companies.

“As people continue to stay home, the television is increasingly becoming their window to the world, providing virtual access to the gym, travel, food, learning, and more,” said Regina Breslin, director of content acquisition for Roku. “Consumer appetite for compelling content has never been stronger, and we’re focused on delivering programming Roku users want and love. We’re excited to bring Peloton’s incredible fitness programming … to millions of streamers.”

The Peloton App will be immediately available on the Roku Channel Store.

