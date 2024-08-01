The Roku Streambar Pro has a $50 discount at Amazon today

Whenever someone poses the question “how do you make a dumb TV smart,” one of the most popular answers is to add a streaming device. Brands like Roku have been making exceptional streaming gadgets for years now, and they even make one that doubles as an awesome soundbar! Oh, and it’s also on sale today.

We’re talking about the Roku Streambar Pro. Right now, you can purchase this Roku streamer on Amazon for just $130. At full price, you’d be spending $180.

Why you should buy the Roku Streambar Pro

As we alluded to, the Streambar Pro is equal parts streaming device and soundbar. We have previously recommended the base model Roku Streambar for college dorms. Like any other soundbar, it connects to your TV via HDMI ARC/eARC, as well as digital optical. Now anything connected to your TV will send its audio to the Streambar Pro. This beast of a bar includes four 2.5-inch full range drivers, which deliver brilliant treble and midrange sound, along with punchy bass.

You’ll be able to set the Streambar Pro on an entertainment stand, but it also comes with everything you need to mount it on the wall. It’s fairly lightweight too, so it shouldn’t take more than one person to hook it on its drywall brackets.

As for picture quality, the Streambar handles up to 4K resolution and supports most major HDR formats. This bodes well for those who plan on using the soundbar to stream UHD movies and shows on platforms like Netflix. Thanks to the integrated Roku TV OS, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and free live TV channels.

Additional features include auto-speech clarity and Roku’s boosted volume tech. It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, so act fast if you like what you see! Save $50 on the Roku Streambar Pro when you purchase through Amazon. We also have a big list of soundbar deals, leftover Roku Prime Day deals, and a huge roundup of more general Amazon deals for you to peruse.