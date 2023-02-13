Price drop! Save $120 on this Samsung 75-inch TV at Best Buy

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

TV deals aren’t over just because the Super Bowl is behind us. Over at Best Buy, the deals keep on coming with $120 off a Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV. Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $680 for a limited time only making this one of the better 75-inch TV deals around. A great size and from a well-respected brand, you can’t go wrong with this deal. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good or simply hit the buy button below to get straight to buying it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV

Not only is the Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV a huge TV but it also comes from one of the best TV brands around so you’re in safe hands. This TV isn’t just big — it also has great features. Besides the 4K resolution, there’s HDR so you get more vivid colors than before. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology so that the refresh rate keeps motion blur a thing of the past, even if you’re watching fast-moving action scenes or playing a game.

Such technology extends to non-4K content too as the TV has a Crystal Processor 4K which means that everything HD is upscaled so it looks far better than before. You get a more naturally crisp and vivid picture whatever you’re doing with a Game Enhancer mode dedicated to the gamers out there.

For those moments of downtime, there’s also Samsung’s Universal Guide which uses powerful AI technology to recommend content — both streaming and live TV — that it thinks you’ll love based on what you’ve previously checked out. It’s the kind of functionality you see in the best TVs so it’s great to see it in a more affordable model. An ultra-thin design wraps things up nicely so the Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV will look great in your living space.

Normally priced at $800, the Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV is down to $680 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Saving you $120, this is a great time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and bolder. Hit the buy button now before you miss out on the discount.

