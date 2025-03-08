This Samsung 8K TV has a $500 discount — only this weekend!

When it comes to bright and colorful TVs, one brand you can always rely on is Samsung. A longstanding titan in the AV marketplace, Samsung’s award-winning QLED and OLED models have been keeping folks happy for years on end, and as luck would have it, we came across a fantastic offer on one of Samsung’s biggest and best for 2024:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch QN800D 8K QLED directly through Samsung, and a few other retailers, you’ll only pay $3,300. Mind you, that’s a $500 discount off the TV’s $4,000 MSRP. This is one of the final deals of the Discover Samsung Spring Event, ending on Sunday!

Why you should buy the Samsung QN800D 8K QLED

One of the main selling points of the QN800D is the future-proofing you’ll get by investing in 8K technology. At this point, the resolution is still in its infancy, with not much in the way of content being offered, but Samsung had bigger plans for the increased pixel count. Thanks to powerful picture processing and 8K upscaling, the QN800D does a phenomenal job of enhancing lower-res media, giving all your favorite movies, shows, and games a polish!

Other noteworthy picture features include Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LED and Samsung’s AI Motion Enhancer, which works alongside the TV’s native 120Hz refresh rate to deliver impeccable motion performance. And thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity, VRR and ALLM support, and the TV’s built-in Game Mode, the QN800D is an excellent choice for PS5, Xbox, and PC gamers, too.

Apps, casting, and smart home controls are made possible by the TV’s Tizen OS system, a UI and entertainment platform for everything from Netflix and Hulu to AirPlay 2.

The Discover Samsung Spring Event end this weekend, so if you want to save $500, we recommend buying pronto! We also suggest having a look at our lists of the best 8K TV deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best QLED TV deals for even more markdowns on top-selling TVs!