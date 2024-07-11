This gorgeous 75-inch Samsung 8K TV is $1,500 off right now

If you’ve got enough cash for a future-proof screen, but you’re not impressed by the standard TV deals you’ve come across, you may want to turn your attention toward Samsung and its offer for the 75-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. From its original price of $6,300, it’s down to $4,800 for savings of $1,500. It’s still going to be a pretty hefty purchase, but it’s an excellent price for a display of this caliber. You’re going to have to act fast if you’re interested though, as there’s no telling when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV

The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV is our top pick among the best 8K TVs because it has brilliant backlighting, great contrast levels, and next-level picture upscaling through its Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K. 8K upscaling elevates the quality of everything that you watch to make up for the fact that there’s not much 8K content available. The 8K TV features Samsung’s Neo QLED technology, which replaces the traditional LED array with a mini-LED backlighting system for further improved image quality, while maintaining the advantages of QLED TVs such as the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness.

The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV isn’t just about its screen though, as it also features Dolby Atmos surround sound and Object Tracking Sound Pro technology for 3D audio that fills the room. The 8K TV also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can access video games straight through the TV.

The 75-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV isn’t for everyone, but if you think it’s perfect for your home theater setup, then you should take advantage of Samsung’s $1,500 discount on this technologically advanced display. Instead of $6,300, you’ll only have to pay $4,800 for it. It still isn’t cheap, but we assure you that you’ll feel like it’s worth every penny once you’ve started watching it. The 75-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV may go back to its original price at any moment though, so make your purchase now because it would be a shame to miss out on the savings from one of the top 8K TV deals in the market.