This enormous 98-inch Samsung TV is more than 50% off today

It’s not uncommon to find 75-inch and 85-inch TVs on display at your favorite electronics depot. It is a bit rare to find a 98-inch TV in the wild, but brands like Samsung are making this size less unusual to encounter. You may even be surprised to learn that you can score an incredible Samsung 98-inch for less than $2,000.

For a limited time, when you order the Samsung 98-inch DU9000 4K LED through Woot, you’ll only spend $1,850 plus tax. The full retail price of this model is $4,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung DU9000 Series

The 98-inch Samsung DU9000 is the perfect TV for someone who wants as much screen size as possible for the absolute best price. Fortunately, Samsung TVs are also renowned for bright and colorful picture quality, and you can expect the same kind of visuals with the DU9000. In fact, the 98-inch size even comes with an AI-powered picture enhancement tool engineered specifically for the DU9000 screen.

The Samsung DU9000 has a native 120Hz refresh rate, making it a decent choice for watching sports, action movies, and playing video games. The TV also brings decent contrast levels to the table, though you may still encounter occasional light bloom around certain subjects when watching TV in a dark room.

Access to Samsung’s smart hub and free live TV programming is made possible by the built-in Tizen OS. Once connected to the internet, you’ll be able to use popular services like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney Plus or mirror the screen of an iPhone or iPad via Apple AirPlay.

Woot deals are some of the most aggressive offers we come across on a daily basis, and once stock is depleted, it’ll be tough to find a new Samsung 98-inch DU9000.

Save up to 54% on this massive Samsung TV when you order today.