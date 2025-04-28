 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This enormous 98-inch Samsung TV is more than 50% off today

By
Amazing Deal Samsung 98 DU9000 crystal UHD smart TV Target deal
Samsung

It’s not uncommon to find 75-inch and 85-inch TVs on display at your favorite electronics depot. It is a bit rare to find a 98-inch TV in the wild, but brands like Samsung are making this size less unusual to encounter. You may even be surprised to learn that you can score an incredible Samsung 98-inch for less than $2,000. 

For a limited time, when you order the Samsung 98-inch DU9000 4K LED through Woot, you’ll only spend $1,850 plus tax. The full retail price of this model is $4,000. 

Why you should buy the Samsung DU9000 Series

The 98-inch Samsung DU9000 is the perfect TV for someone who wants as much screen size as possible for the absolute best price. Fortunately, Samsung TVs are also renowned for bright and colorful picture quality, and you can expect the same kind of visuals with the DU9000. In fact, the 98-inch size even comes with an AI-powered picture enhancement tool engineered specifically for the DU9000 screen. 

Related

The Samsung DU9000 has a native 120Hz refresh rate, making it a decent choice for watching sports, action movies, and playing video games. The TV also brings decent contrast levels to the table, though you may still encounter occasional light bloom around certain subjects when watching TV in a dark room.

Access to Samsung’s smart hub and free live TV programming is made possible by the built-in Tizen OS. Once connected to the internet, you’ll be able to use popular services like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney Plus or mirror the screen of an iPhone or iPad via Apple AirPlay.

Woot deals are some of the most aggressive offers we come across on a daily basis, and once stock is depleted, it’ll be tough to find a new Samsung 98-inch DU9000. 

Save up to 54% on this massive Samsung TV when you order today. You should also take a look at our lists of the best 70-inch TV deals, best 85-inch TV deals, and best Samsung TV deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This Hisense 58-inch 4K TV is only $240 this week
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

When it comes to budget-friendly TVs, one of the best brands on the planet is Hisense. This isn’t to say that Hisense makes perfect TVs, but when it comes to balancing picture quality with a price that makes most people happy, Hisense hits the nail on the head. We see a lot of Hisense sales on a weekly basis, too, including the following offer: 

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $240. The full retail price on this model is $300, which means you’ll be saving an extra $60 when you buy ASAP. 

Read more
Get this 50-inch Insignia TV while it’s marked down to $220 from $300
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

An affordable TV shouldn’t skimp on picture features and smart tech in favor of a lower price point. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals because we want our readers to have the best of both worlds; at least in terms of performance and value. To that end, we found a great promo today:  

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED at Amazon for only $220. The full MSRP on this model is $300. 

Read more
The 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV has a $300 discount today
LG C4 OLED

When it comes to premium and midrange OLED TVs, one of the best brands in the business is LG. For 2024, top honors went to the LG G4 and C4 Series, both of which we were able to get our hands on. And now that the LG 5 models are due to hit shelves, you can expect discounts on older sets to appear more frequently, including right now: 

Today, the LG 65-inch C4 Series 4K OLED is marked down to $1,400 from its $1,700 MSRP. 

Read more