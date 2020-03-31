  1. Home Theater

Samsung Display to end LCD production by 2021

By

Samsung Display is reportedly ending production of its LCD panels in South Korea and China by 2021.

In a statement to Reuters, Samsung Display — a division of Samsung — said it would fulfill its current orders for LCD displays “without any issues.”

Samsung didn’t immediately respond to a request from Digital Trends for comment.

In October, the tech giant announced it would suspend one of its two LCD production lines, Reuters reported, and invest roughly $10.7 billion in facilities and research to upgrade its production.

The investment will focus on converting one of its South Korean LCD lines into a facility to mass-produce advanced quantum dot displays, according to Reuters.

Quantum dot technology is the latest industry buzzword but basically translates to providing better color accuracy and extra brilliance while addressing a major shortcoming of LCD screens.

Normal LCD displays use a white backlight to shine light through color filters that are then blended through a grid of tiny pixels to create an image. But LCDs are notoriously bad at producing clean white light. Quantum dots solve that problem.

The dots are actually tiny phosphorescent crystals that glow in a variety of colors when you shine a light on them, depending on their size.

Quantum dot displays use precisely calibrated crystals to glow specific shades of red and green which, when paired with a pure blue LED light, create a purer white.

Editors' Recommendations

MicroLED vs. OLED

219-inch Samsung Micro LED TV

LED vs. LCD TVs explained: What’s the difference?

mini led vs qled tv panel

QLED vs. OLED TV: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?

qled vs oled tv lg ocular guard

The 2020 4K TV buying guide: Everything you need to know before you go shopping

sony bravia 49 inch walmart deal x900f 4k hdr android led tv xbr49x900f

The best MP3 players for 2020

best music players activo ct10

The best music streaming services

earecho ear canal biometrics scanning headphones

The best optical audio cables for 2020

The best Roku TVs for 2020

The best running headphones for 2020

The best speakers for 2020

The best streaming devices for 2020

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The best true wireless earbuds for 2020

The best true wireless earbuds

The best TVs under $1,000

tcl Roku 6-series (R625)

The best universal remotes for 2020

The best wireless speakers for 2020