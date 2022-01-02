Samsung is expanding its smart monitor lineup at CES 2022 with the Smart Monitor M8 (M80B), a sleek new 32-inch 4K display with some impressive wireless capabilities and smart TV functionality.

Initially, Samsung’s smart displays were marketed as an easy way to wirelessly connect to a compatible Samsung smartphone — like the flagship Galaxy S21 series and the rumored forthcoming S22 models — for a desktop-like DeX user experience. But in the era of remote and hybrid work, these wireless monitors have a different goal: To bring a clutter-free, cable-free setup to desks and home offices.

Instead of connecting your laptop to a monitor, for example, with an HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C cable, the Smart Monitor M8 allows you to cast your laptop’s display to the screen without a snaking display cable crawling on your desk. The setup makes desks look tidy and clean.

“The versatile new lineup delivers beautiful picture quality and intuitive features that give consumers more choice when selecting a monitor that fits their exact needs,” Samsung proudly proclaimed.

And to stay productive, the Smart Monitor M8 is a 32-inch 4K UHD display that supports 99% of the sRGB color space, 400 nits of brightness, and 1.07 billion colors.

Samsung is also bundling a number of smart TV and productivity apps directly into the monitor.

Even without having a streaming set-top box or a PC connected, you will have access to the standard selection of entertainment and productivity apps, which the company claimed is ideal for remote working. It even comes with a moveable magnetic SlimFit cam for video calls, making it a terrific video conferencing hub.

One use case is a feature called Workspace, which acts as a hub for your work-related web services, such as Microsoft 365 applications. Another is Game Home, which collects all your game streaming in one place and easily connects to controllers. That’s a lot of functionality for a monitor.

And for a wired connection, the built-in USB-C port supports video and power delivery. The company stated that the goal with the M8 is to provide an all-in-one workstation that doesn’t require any additional docking stations.

In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Samsung also launched a Samsung High Resolution S8 (S80PB) at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. This 27-inch panel delivers pro-grade performance that’s targeted at designers and creative professionals.

The 4K UHD panel can cover 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color gamut for rich and dynamic color reproduction, DisplayHDR 600 support, and Underwriter Laboratories Glare Free certification. The last bit will help reduce reflection and glares when working under ambient light to help creatives focus on their work without straining their eyes or getting distracted.

Both the S8 and M8 monitors support USB-C 90W power delivery to help charge connected laptops and smartphones. The M8 has an ergonomic stand that supports various adjustments as well as compatibility with the VESA mounting standard.

Samsung did not provide specifics about availability or pricing on either monitor at the show.

