This 85-inch Samsung 8K TV has an incredible $3,000 price cut this week

By
The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV in a living room.
Samsung

One of the best upgrades you can make to a home theater system is grabbing yourself a large and high-end TV, and for that, you may want to consider this massive 85-inch Samsung QN900C. Not only is it one of the best TVs on the market, but it even runs at an 8K resolution, so even if you have it up close, you won’t notice the pixel density. Of course, it is an expensive piece of kit, and it usually goes for an eye-watering $8,000, although you can get it from Samsung directly for $5,000, which is a whopping $3,000 discount and probably one of your few chances to grab such a high-end TV for a lower price.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C

Like some of the other best QLED TVs, the Samsung QN900C is packed with a lot of excellent features, starting with the Neural Quantum Processor 8K, which can upscale your content up to 8K resolution. That’s absolutely needed given that there essentially isn’t any 8K content available on the market right now, so having an upscaler like this means it’s compatible with your current and even older content, although the results will vary depending on the source material. It also comes with Neo Quantum HDR 8K, which is just Samsung’s own high-end proprietary HDR, but at least it also supports HDR10+, so you can access pretty much all HDR content.

Besides that, it also has a base refresh rate of 120Hz, and that can go up to 144Hz in lower resolutions, making it great for action-packed movies and content like sports; plus, it’s pretty great for gaming on a high-end PC, too. But, if you don’t have a gaming console or PC, then you’ll be happy to know that it comes with Samsung Gaming Hub, and if your internet is fast enough, it’s a great alternative to having to buy yet another device to game on. Also worth noting is the Q-Symphony feature, which lets you pair your Samsung TV with select Samsung soundbars to create an even fuller and wider surround sound.

When it comes down to it, the Samsung QN900C is certainly an expensive TV, even with the discount from Samsung that brings it down to $5,000, but that’s the price you pay to get one of the best TVs on the market. On the other hand, if it’s still a bit pricey for you, these 85-inch TV deals are certainly worth checking out, and if you’re not tied to a larger size, our roundup of general TV deals is worth looking at, too.

