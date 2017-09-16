Here’s a Samsung Q9 setup and unboxing guide to help get your TV up and running

Samsung’s QLED series of televisions represents the best the company has to offer and some of the best TVs out there, period. Contrary to popular opinion, they are not actually just OLED televisions with a Q thrown in — they are entirely separate technologies, which both Samsung and LG will be happy to tell you.

Semantics aside, QLED displays are top-notch and the Q9F represents the cream of the crop when it comes to Samsung — the world’s top TV manufacturer (when it comes to sales, anyway). Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, flat-panel design, and a proprietary lighting system, the 65-inch variant of the Q9 is the perfect centerpiece for any den or living room.

Such fancy gizmos can be tough to figure out, though, which is why we put together a Samsung Q9 setup and unboxing guide to help minimize the amount of time spent reading instructions and maximize the amount of time spent beaming Game of Thrones into your eyeballs. Let’s get to it.

What’s in the box?

Other than the TV itself, the Q9 comes with:

An external power adapter.

A Samsung OneRemote.

A fiber-optic HDMI spool cable.

A Samsung One Connect box.

A user manual.

Two aluminum legs with screws and sheaths.

Note that the package does not include HDMI cables. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have HDMI cables at the ready is to buy the AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cables at the same time as your TV. If you do not buy the AmazonBasics HDMI cable, make sure that the HDMI cables you do buy are rated as “high speed” to accommodate the large amount of data they’ll have to carry for 4K HDR content.

The TV also does not come with wall-mounting equipment. For more information about wall mounting check out our wall-mounting guide video.

Hardware setup

If you want to mount the Q9 on a wall, you need a mount. If you opt for a regular mount, you will use the four VESA-compliant holes on the television’s back panel. The Q9 is optimized for Samsung’s special wall mount, though, which docks in the center of the TV (behind the pop-out panel) and angles the television flat against the wall.

If you are happy setting the TV up regularly, slide the hooks on the two legs into their homes, located along the bottom of the TV. After screwing the legs in tight, you can slide the included sheaths over the vertical part of the legs to hide the screws for a cleaner aesthetic.

You will only find two ports on the television itself, both housed behind a slide-away panel at the bottom of the back panel. The first is, predictably, for the power adapter. The other is an HDMI port, which is where you plug the unique, fiber-optic spool cable into. The TV is designed this way to conserve space, so you can mount it flat against a wall without annoying cables in the way.

The other end of the spool cable connects to the included Samsung One Connect Box, which is like a super hub with basically every input you can imagine. It’s a cool solution for the web of cables we all have behind our TV.

Note: The 65-inch Q9 is a big, heavy TV. Setting it up is a two-person job, minimum.

Features and design

Once your Q9 is set up on an entertainment center (or a wall), go ahead and take a second to marvel at its beauty. Its bezel is nearly nonexistent, with an anti-reflective display and a futuristic feel.

Like many newer televisions, there are no onboard buttons — everything runs through the remote, so don’t lose it (you can, however, use your phone with the Smart View app). Connect any device to your One Connect Box, and the television will detect it, label its input accordingly, and route it through the remote, which also features voice control.

Samsung’s Tizen smart operating system makes navigation a breeze, displaying a row of apps at the bottom of the screen and even suggesting content based on your activity.