Do you want to buy something from Prime Day headphone deals, but you think the offers will expire before you make a decision? You may want to stop overthinking things and go for the lightweight but premium Sennheiser HD 599 SE. These open-back wired headphones are available from Amazon for only $90, which is less than half their original price of $200 following a $110 discount. If you’re sold on getting these headphones, push through with the purchase right now while they’re still 55% off, as any delay may cause you to miss out.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones

Sennheiser is one of our favorite brands among the best headphones, so you’re guaranteed to get high quality when you buy any of its devices — and of course, that includes the Sennheiser HD 599 SE. They’re open-back headphones, which our headphone buying guide says are the best-sounding headphones out there, but the trade-off is that they provide little to no passive noise isolation, so you’ll be hearing everything that’s going on around you. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as it means you’ll always be aware of your surroundings, so it’s great for listening to music while on your daily commute, for example.

The Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones are extremely lightweight at just 250 grams, and with their ear pads that are covered by velour material for an extremely comfortable fit, you wouldn’t mind wearing them the whole day. They’re not wireless though — they come with two detachable cables for 6.3mm jacks and 3.5mm jacks — but again, that’s actually a good thing for purists as wired headphones offer better audio fidelity than wireless headphones.

If you need new headphones, don’t let this year’s Prime Day deals end without taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Sennheiser HD 599 SE. In one of our favorite headphone deals for the shopping holiday, they’re down to a very affordable $90 from $200, for savings of $110. That’s a 55% discount that may disappear very soon, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Sennheiser HD 599 SE, don’t waste any more time — add the headphones to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as you can.