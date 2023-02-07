 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Sennheiser HD 660S2: audiophile favorites get improved bass response

Simon Cohen
By

Sennheiser has updated its fan-favorite open-back HD 600 series with a new flagship, the $600 HD 660S2, which will be available for pre-order globally from February 7, 2023, and will go on sale February 21, 2023. The company says the HD 660S2 (which replaces the older HD 660S) offer enhanced sub-bass tuning and greater sensitivity across all frequencies.

Man wearing Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones.
Sennheiser

“Our new Sennheiser HD 660S2 offers listeners what they requested most from the headphones’ predecessor,” Jermo Koehnke, Sennheiser Audiophile Product Manager said in a press release. “With precision and power like no other and new sensitivity across all frequencies, listeners will hear details they’ve never heard before, especially at the lower end of the spectrum.”

Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones.
Sennheiser

It has been just over five years since Sennheiser released the HD 660S, and at least from a design perspective, not much has changed. Designed in Germany and hand-built in Ireland, the 660S2 look nearly identical, with the same plushly cushioned headband and earcups, the same folding hinges, and the same acoustic metal mesh grilles on the outside. They both weigh 260 grams (about 9 ounces). Save for a new bronze accent color, it can be hard to tell the two models apart.

Related

Inside, much has also remained the same. The dynamic drivers are still 42mm with a 38mm diaphragm, however, Sennheiser says it has reduced the weight of the voice coil and improved overall transducer airflow. The transducer surround drops the resonant frequency from 110Hz (HD 660S) down to 70Hz. It claims that these changes improve impulse response and the nuance of low-frequency passages, resulting in an overall experience that is smoother and warmer than the original HD 660S.

Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones seen with headphone amp.
Sennheiser

A look at the specs further reveals where the two models diverge. The HD 660S2 has a slightly wider frequency range, moving from a low of 8Hz to a high of 41,500Hz, whereas the 660S only made it down to 9Hz. This is presumably where people will hear a difference in bass response. Sennheiser has also abandoned the 660S’s lower 150 ohm impedance for a 300 ohm rating, which the company uses in its other 600-series (HD 600, HD 650).

When asked why this decision was taken after the move to use a 150 Ohm design in the 660S, a company spokesperson said, “While the 300-ohm impedance is a bit tougher to drive from most non-hi-fi devices, that’s not who this is for, as the audiophile would prefer better electrical damping in their listening application.”

Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones.
Sennheiser

Despite the return to a more at-home-friendly impedance, Sennheiser ships the HD 660S2 with shorter cables than its predecessor: you get a 1.8 meter (approx. 6 feet) cable with a 6.3mm unbalanced stereo plug, and 1.8m cable with a balanced 4.4mm plug. The 660S, by contrast, came with 3m cables (just under 10 feet). You also get a 6.3mm to 3.5mm adapter and a protective storage pouch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Audio-Technica’s $2,700 wooden wireless headphones do something no other headphones can do
Audio-Technica ATH-WB2022 wireless headphones.
KEF takes a swing at Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser with its first wireless ANC headphones
KEF Mu7 wireless noise-canceling headphones.
Sennheiser’s killer Ambeo soundbar now has a smaller, cheaper sibling
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.
Sennheiser’s latest earbuds do double duty as private TV headphones
Man wearing Sennheiser TV Clear earbuds.
Best 65-inch TV deals: Save on QLED and OLED for Super Bowl
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.
A rare Disney Plus deal just started — get it while you can
Disney+ on a TV.
LG brings Apple TV, Apple Music, and AirPlay to webOS Hub-based TVs
Apple TV app for webOS Hub.
This Super Bowl deal knocks $2500 off Samsung’s QN800B 8K TV
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.
The best family movies on Netflix right now
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (February 2023)
Five Black soldiers joining hands and looking at the camera in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.
There’s a huge Sonos flash sale happening right now
The Sonos Arc, Sub, and One SL speakers set up in a living room.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2023)
Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, and Terrence Howard in The Best Man.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
The four main ladies from Amazon original Harlem sitting around a table at a restaurant, laughing.