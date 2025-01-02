 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save up to 44% on a pair of Sennheiser headphones in 2025

By

Are you tired of walking around with a wimpy pair of headphones that barely bring the bass? How about treating yourself to an excellent set of Sennheiser cans? Revered in the world of audio, Sennheiser products are fine-tuned to deliver exceptional sound, and right now, two of the company’s headphone models are on sale:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase both the Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones and the Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones for reduced prices. And if these two items are still beyond your budget, our list of the best headphone deals should have something even more affordable for you to go with.

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones — $100, was $180

Holding the Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones.
Riley Young / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Noise-cancelling headphones are a great investment, and one of the best pairs you can grab for less than $150 are the Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones. Designed to deliver premium sound quality and a comfortable fit, these wireless will last up to 30 hours on a full charge and supports playback of the SBC, AAC, and aptX Low Latency codecs. Other noteworthy features include foldaway ear cups and customizations via the free Sennheiser Smart Control app. 

Related

We tested these headphones back in 2020, and reviewer Ryan Waniata nicely summarized his experience: “Impressive features, style, and noise cancellation add up to a worthy option for budget shoppers.”

Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones — $296, was $400

Sennheiser RS-195 headphones on a table.
Sennheiser

Disrupting a fellow human’s sleep is about one of the worst things another human could do, which is why we’re thrilled to shine a light on the Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones. These close-backed cans are comfy to wear for the long haul, and the included base station works up to 330 feet away. Hook up to your TV or compatible AV component using digital and analog audio connections, and enjoy up to 18 hours of crystal-clear sound on a full charge! 

We’re not sure how long these two Sennheiser sales are going to last, so it’s not a bad idea to order them ASAP if you’re able to. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals. And hey, did you know Sennheiser even makes soundbars? The Ambeo Max is pretty awesome, but it’s also expensive. Fortunately, our list of soundbar deals features products that cost far less.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony wireless headphones discounted for Father’s Day
Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones? Then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up a trio of top-tier wireless headphone deals on the cheap like the Sony WH-XB900N, Sennheiser Momentum M2, and Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Surprise your dad this Father’s Day no matter your budget with prices starting at just $180 -- and if you order them today, you’ll get them just in time for the big day.
Sony WH-XB900N
— $180, was $250

The cheapest option on our list is the Sony WH-XB900N. It’s only one step behind Sony’s premier noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM3, and, coupled with a $70 discount, it costs over a hundred dollars less with more or less the same features. As it says in the name, the WH-XB900N comes with Active Noise Canceling capabilities that automatically filter out all incoming noise so you can focus on your audio and only your audio. The Adaptive Sound Control technology can also adjust its noise filter according to what you’re doing, so you don’t miss out on any announcements or incoming traffic, or get distracted by engine purrs and moving trains. 

Read more
The Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX headphones rethink a classic for less than $200
massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx deal spring sale headphones

Back in the early 2000s, Sennheiser's HD 650 headphones were the best headphones the market, renowned for their top-tier performance. But they were  -- and still are
-- very expensive -- retailing for $500.

You don't have to pay that anymore, though. Community-sourced design shop Drop partnered with Sennheiser to rethink the HD 650s while also making them much more affordable. The result is the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX headphones, which normally retail for $220 but are on sale for just $195 right now -- a massive $280 less than the HD 650s.

Read more
Noise-Canceling Headphones Deal: Save big on the Sennheiser PXC 550-II
best tech ifa 2019 sennheiser pxc 550 ii

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Image used with permission by copyright holder

With many of us working from home, being able to filter out all that background noise is a priority. That's why we've spent a lot of time these past few weeks searching for great headphone deals with excellent noise-canceling capabilities. Here's one deal we know audio lovers will jump at: The latest Sennheiser PXC 550-II (not to be confused with the run-of-the-mill Sennheiser PXC 550) are on sale right now for only $280 down a massive $70 from the usual $350.

Read more