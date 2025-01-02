Save up to 44% on a pair of Sennheiser headphones in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones — $100, was $180 Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones — $296, was $400

Are you tired of walking around with a wimpy pair of headphones that barely bring the bass? How about treating yourself to an excellent set of Sennheiser cans? Revered in the world of audio, Sennheiser products are fine-tuned to deliver exceptional sound, and right now, two of the company’s headphone models are on sale:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase both the Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones and the Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones for reduced prices. And if these two items are still beyond your budget, our list of the best headphone deals should have something even more affordable for you to go with.

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones — $100, was $180

Noise-cancelling headphones are a great investment, and one of the best pairs you can grab for less than $150 are the Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones. Designed to deliver premium sound quality and a comfortable fit, these wireless will last up to 30 hours on a full charge and supports playback of the SBC, AAC, and aptX Low Latency codecs. Other noteworthy features include foldaway ear cups and customizations via the free Sennheiser Smart Control app.

We tested these headphones back in 2020, and reviewer Ryan Waniata nicely summarized his experience: “Impressive features, style, and noise cancellation add up to a worthy option for budget shoppers.”

Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones — $296, was $400

Disrupting a fellow human’s sleep is about one of the worst things another human could do, which is why we’re thrilled to shine a light on the Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones. These close-backed cans are comfy to wear for the long haul, and the included base station works up to 330 feet away. Hook up to your TV or compatible AV component using digital and analog audio connections, and enjoy up to 18 hours of crystal-clear sound on a full charge!

We’re not sure how long these two Sennheiser sales are going to last, so it’s not a bad idea to order them ASAP if you’re able to. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals. And hey, did you know Sennheiser even makes soundbars? The Ambeo Max is pretty awesome, but it’s also expensive. Fortunately, our list of soundbar deals features products that cost far less.