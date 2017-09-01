Three new Sennheiser in-ear models let you take great sound on the go

Why it matters to you Sennheiser is well known as a manufacturer of some of the best headphones on earth and lightens up its footprint with these three new in-ear models.

With a durable design and excellent sound, Sennheiser in-ear headphones have long been some of our favorite earbuds on the market. Great news, then, that at this year’s IFA conference, the company announced three new in-ear models, ranging from affordable Bluetooth headphones to an audiophile-grade solution.

Here are the three new models:

Sennheiser CX 7.00BT

The new CX 7.00BT are a pair of banded Bluetooth earphones that are designed for modern bass-driven sound. They feature a sleek design that is similar to the Sennheiser HD1 Wireless in-ears we spent time with earlier this year. The new CX 7.00BT use apt-X technology for high-fidelity sound, NFC for pairing, and are designed to tackle phone calls with ease, thanks to an integrated microphone. The headphones get 10 hours of battery life, and a quick-charging feature allows them to go from empty to full in around 1.5 hours. The CX 7.00BT will hit stores worldwide in October, retailing fro $150 at launch.

Sennheiser HD1 Free

A lighter version of the aforementioned HD1 Wireless, the banded HD1 Free is designed to be extremely portable and durable for those who are always on the go. Refined in partnership with touring bands like Portugal. The Man, the new Bluetooth in-ears are built from durable stainless steel, and feature magnets to join them around your neck when not in use, as well as a leather carrying case for your backpack or suitcase. The more compact styling means that battery life is a somewhat middling six hours, but the headphones should offer a less bass-driven sound signature than the cheaper CX 7.00BT, with the company claiming they offer detailed vocal projection from the upper-mid and high range of the headphones’ dynamic drivers. The HD1 Free will hit the market in October and will retail for $200.

Sennheiser IE 80 S

The wired IE 80 S headphones are an improved version of the company’s audiophile-grade IE 80 headphones, designed to increase sonic clarity and accuracy over the original model. A sound customization function will allow listeners to adjust frequency response to their personal taste, and the headphones also come with a wide array of ear tips and adapters to ensure a perfect fit — and excellent passive noise isolation. One cool thing about the IE 80 S is that it features an interchangeable cable, meaning the most common failure point on wired in-ear headphones can be replaced if it gets damaged. The new headphones will be available in September and will retail for $350.