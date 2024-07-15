 Skip to main content
Best Shokz Prime Day deals: OpenRun Pro, OpenMove, OpenFit, more

A person wearing Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones.
While there are a metric ton of Prime Day deals happening right now, we’re spotting quite a few that are worth calling out separately, like these awesome Shokz Prime Day deals. Different from the average Prime Day headphone deals, these bone-conduction headphones are perfect for runners or cyclists who still need to be able to pay attention to their surroundings without missing out on great quality audio. We’ve tracked down all the best Shokz deals and we’ve also taken the time to offer up some key buying advice so you know what to think about before hitting the buy button.

Best Shokz Prime Day deal

  • Shokz OpenRun Pro —

More Shokz Prime Day deals we love

  • Shokz OpenMove —
  • Shokz OpenRun Mini —
  • Shokz OpenRun —
  • Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini —
  • Shokz OpenRun Pro —

How to choose Shokz headphones on Prime Day

Shokz is responsible for many of the best bone conduction headphones. These headphones are different from the best headphones in how you wear them. The idea is that a series of sound waves are generated by a set of conductors which rest along your jawbone. These waves form vibrations which go through the skull and jaw so your inner ears can register it as sound. Bypassing the eardrum means that the sounds of your listening environment are still audible so, for instance, when running, you can still hear the traffic nearby.

When buying Shokz, it’s important to understand how the technology works so you immediately know if this is the kind of thing you need. If you’re looking to watch a movie with headphones for instance, then Shokz aren’t really needed. For active people though, Shokz are perfect. From there, think about how much you can afford. No Shokz are cheap but there is a difference in about $50 as standard depending on the model you choose.

Our favorite pair of Shokz is the Shokz OpenRun Pro. These headphones provide a premium audio experience while also offering a lightweight and wraparound fit. The titanium frame can handle a lot while still feeling very light on your face. There’s up to 10 hours of battery life with a 5 minute charge giving back 1.5 hours of battery life too, proving super useful.

Alternatively, think about the Shokz OpenFit Air. These are open-earbuds rather than headphones. Again, there’s premium sound with four smart microphones helping when taking calls. IP54 water resistance means they’re good for swimming so look out for these if you plan on swimming often.

In all cases, think about how you plan on using Shokz headphones as this is the true deciding factor for what will work best for you. Consider battery life if you plan on being away from a power source for a while, and don’t forget comfort. You want a fit that feels secure around your head but not in a way that feels uncomfortable. For the most part, sound quality is great across the board so you can simply trust in Shokz on that front.

How we chose these Shokz Prime Day deals

When it comes to seeking out great deals, we know what we’re doing. We don’t just track down deals during Prime Day or Black Friday. We do it all year around meaning we fully understand the market. We can spot if a deal is genuinely good or if it’s the kind of offer you might find outside of sales seasons meaning you don’t need to rush in so fast. Sometimes, you’ll see incremental discounts rather than anything dramatic. While we will still feature these if they’re worth it, we focus on the truly exceptional deals that you only really see during Prime Day.

As well as knowing our way around good prices, we only feature Shokz deals that are genuinely worth your time and money. The brand is good enough that there aren’t really any inferior products but we still make sure to do our research so that the products we list here are ones that we would also recommend to our friends and family. You won’t be disappointed with what’s available here, when it comes to quality or the price involved too. That’s why we tie in buying advice as well as how you can save the most so you won’t ever be let down by what’s here.

