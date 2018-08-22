Digital Trends
Home Theater

Kill the noise and crank the bass with Skullcandy’s new Venue and Crusher 360

Kris Wouk
By
1 of 2
skullcandy venue crusher 360
Skullcandy Venue
skullcandy venue crusher 360
Skullcandy Crusher 360

While some of Skullcandy’s best-known offerings reside in the sub-$100 market, the company makes a variety of different types of headphones at a number of different price ranges. While neither the Venue nor the Crusher — both unveiled on Wednesday, August 22 — are as affordable as some of Skullcandy’s offerings, both of them are worth a look for different reasons.

With the new Venue noise-canceling headphones, Skullcandy seems to be aiming at a more youthful market, not surprising given that this is typically the company’s focus. Saying that most noise-canceling headphones are “only seen in the business-class section of an airplane,” the company says that the Venue headphones are for everyone.

For a fairly affordable price, the Venue headphones are packed with features. The headphones feature up to 24 hours of playback, with Rapid Charge technology gaining you five hours of battery life on a 10-minute charge. While noise-canceling is intended to keep out the noise of the world around you, these feature a Monitor Mode, letting you hear the outside world with just a simple push of a button. Skullcandy has also partnered with Tile, letting you find your headphones with the Tile mobile app. The Venue headphones are available in black and white color varieties.

Following up on the Crusher Wireless, which was released in 2016 and built on the earlier Crusher, the Crusher 360 is the latest generation of the bass-booming headphones. In addition to standard features, these headphones feature a haptic engine that rumbles the headphones, letting you feel the bass instead of simply hearing it. These headphones are also wireless, providing up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. These will be available exclusively via Best Buy in Black/Tan and Black/Black color varieties.

The Venue noise-canceling wireless headphones will retail for $180 and are available for pre-order now, while the Crusher 360 will retail for $300 and will be available for pre-order beginning September 5. For more information or to pre-order, see the Skullcandy website. If you want to see how the competition stacks up, take a look at our list of the best headphones you can buy or our list of the best noise-canceling headphones.

Don't Miss

The most valuable vinyl records on Earth
Rebirth of cool: Is vinyl ready for a second wind, or just a fad?
Music

These drool-worthy albums are among the most expensive vinyl records on Earth

From rare Beatles originals to one-off test pressings, these are some of the most expensive vinyl records on earth — the kind of discs that make plaid-clad record collectors and average listeners alike green with envy.
Posted By Parker Hall
atsc 3 samsung
Home Theater

ATSC 3.0: The next major broadcast standard explained

ATSC 3.0 is the next major update to the broadcast standard we use today. Will this be the second coming of free, over-the-air TV? We're here to explain everything about the new standard.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

These must-have apps will help you make the most out of your new Apple TV

If you're looking to turn your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse, we can help you get started with this list of the best Apple TV apps you can download.
Posted By Kris Wouk
tablet-watching-tv
Home Theater

Too good to be true? Find out if Terrarium TV is worth the trouble

Terrarium TV offers a way to watch movies & TV for free, but is it worth dealing with the dubious legality and unusual install process? We’ve got the answers you need in our thorough guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Netflix buffering loading
Home Theater

Banish the buffer screen with these tips for silky-smooth streaming video

If you’ve been having troubles with streaming Internet videos from Netflix and other services in HD, the problem may be your network. Here’s how to make sure your streaming video experience goes smoothly.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Looking for the best 4K Ultra HD TVs you can buy? Here are four great options

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk
v moda crossfade 2 wireless headphones giveaway codex feat
Giveaways

Listen up! You could win a pair of V-Moda Crossfade II Wireless Headphones

If you've ever put a really nice pair over your ears, it's hard to go back to lesser quality. We're giving away a pair of the clear, powerful, and professional the V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones to one lucky winner.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
8k tv everything you need to know
Home Theater

8K TV explained: Everything you need to know about the future of television

Though it may seem that 4K TVs are relatively new, there's another even higher resolution picture on the way: 8K TV. Are you going to need to upgrade? We've got the answers to that question and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk
rowkin bit charge touch feat
Home Theater

No bigger than bullets, these true wireless earbuds redefine ‘tiny’

Rowkin’s Bit Charge Touch offer the kind of compact fully wireless in-ear design many consumers want -- and have a very palatable price -- but that comes at a cost of short playback time and less-than-stellar sound quality.
Posted By Parker Hall
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
Audeze Sine
Home Theater

What's a headphone amp, and do you really need one? The answer may surprise you

In an age when headphones reign supreme, you might be thinking it’s a good idea to get a dedicated headphone amp, and you may well be right. Find out why in our comprehensive guide.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
anker soundcore noise cancelling headphones deal 61962680 3fbd 4ca5 8ef3 798b0100dbd5 cr0 0 1940 600 pt0 sx970
Deals

Grab a pair of Anker noise-canceling headphones for just $80

With brands like Bose, Beats by Dre, and Sennheiser leading the market, finding a decent pair of headphones you can actually afford can be quite difficult. The Anker Soundcore wireless headphones are a great option and are currently being…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Samsung QLED
Home Theater

Samsung may launch its first 8K TVs this year, but will the U.S. get them?

At CES 2018, Samsung showed off an 85-inch, 8K version of its QLED TV. Now the company has announced that it plans to launch two ranges of 8K TVs, with one coming this year, which could be unveiled at IFA in Berlin.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to turn off subtitles on netflix
Home Theater

Here's how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, no matter the device

Subtitles are great if you want or need them, but they can be a major headache if you’ve somehow turned them on by accident and can’t figure out how to get rid of them. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it seems.
Posted By Kris Wouk