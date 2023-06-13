 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Anker Soundcore says its new wireless buds will block up to 98% of external noise

Simon Cohen
By
Man wearing Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC.
Anker Soundcore

Anker’s Soundcore division has got a new set of wireless earbuds. And while the name may sound familiar — they’re called the Liberty 4 NC — their price is a nice surprise: just $100. That buys you a set of hi-res-capable wireless earbuds that Anker claims have really impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery life.

Anker calls it “Adaptive ANC 2.0” a system that uses two mics — one inside your ear and one on the outside of the earbuds — to adapt ANC performance instantly in any environment. The company must be confident that the system works well; it claims it blocks out up to 98.5% of external noise. Not even the superb Apple AirPods Pro 2 claim that kind of performance.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC being paired to a phone.
Anker Soundcore

We’re not sure if these numbers are with ANC on or off, but the Liberty 4 NC supposedly offer a huge 60 hours of total playtime, with 10 hours of use per charge in the earbuds and an additional 50 hours hidden in the charging case. That’s a big jump over the $150 Soundcore Liberty 4 (nine hours per charge, 28 hours total).

Related

We also don’t know exactly how the use of Sony’s hi-res LDAC Bluetooth codec will affect these numbers (it will definitely reduce them), but the feature is included if you happen to have an Android phone.

Recommended Videos

So the Liberty 4 NC have a new ANC system and better battery life than the Liberty 4, yet they cost $50 less? It makes you wonder what you’ll be giving up.

Anker hasn’t provided the full Liberty 4 NC specs yet — technically the product won’t be released until the end of June — but we can see from the provided photos that Soundcore has moved away from the fancy sliding lid design for the charging case, opting for a simpler (and presumably cheaper) traditional hinge.

The Liberty 4 NC will be available in five colors at launch: white, light blue, navy blue, pink, and black, and Anker promised they’ll come packaged in a 98% plastic-free box with 100% recyclable materials.

It’s not clear whether the Liberty 4 NC will support wireless charging or Bluetooth Multipoint, or whether it has built-in wear sensors for auto-pausing music — all things that you get with the Liberty 4. We also don’t know if the NC version will have spatial audio with head-tracking or a heart rate monitoring feature — again, both are available on the Liberty 4.

Still, even if Anker omits spatial audio and fitness tracking, there’s still tons of value left when you consider the price.

Editors' Recommendations

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Audio-Technica’s new flagship earbuds sanitize themselves after every use
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds in charging case.

Audio-Technica has been in the personal audio game for 60 years, but that doesn't mean it can't learn a thing or two from newer competitors. The company's newest wireless earbuds -- the $299 ATH-TWX9 -- borrow a feature that LG first debuted on its own line of earbuds: sterilization of bacteria and viruses using UV light. They're available from Amazon and other retailers.

When you pop the ATH-TWX9 back in their charging case, a UV light system engages, and with a little help from something called "mirror processing," the company says bacteria and viruses will be eliminated from the surface of the earbuds. It's not entirely clear whether that means just the eartips, or the whole earbud, but the fine print is careful to point out that while the system is more than 99% effective against E. coli and bacteriophage viruses, and more than 90% effective against Staphylococcus aureus, it won't kill all bacteria and viruses, and Audio-Technica doesn't know how well it protects against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Read more
KEF takes a swing at Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser with its first wireless ANC headphones
KEF Mu7 wireless noise-canceling headphones.

KEF, the British audio brand best known for its high-end speakers, has launched the Mu7, its first set of premium, wireless noise-canceling headphones. They're priced at $400 and come in two slightly different color tones: silver gray, and charcoal gray. For the moment, they're only available at KEF's website.

The Mu7 are very distinctive, with a design created by Ross Lovegrove, who collaborated with KEF on its first set of wireless earbuds, the Mu3. In fact, the Mu7 look like a scaled-up version of the Mu3, with a similar smooth-oval shape for the earcups and plenty of aluminum used throughout the headphones. The design mirrors other high-end wireless headphones with a fold-flat set of hinges, but KEF only includes a carry "pouch" instead of the nearly standard zippered carry case.

Read more
Soundcore’s latest earbuds steal some of Apple’s smartest features
Soundcore Liberty 4.

Soundcore is revamping its lineup of wireless earbuds with a new naming convention and a lot of new features. The Liberty 4 is technically the latest version of the company's popular Liberty Air earbuds, but the "Air" portion of the name is now history. They'll be priced at $150 when they go on sale in October.

Design-wise, the Liberty 4 will look very familiar to Soundcore fans. They maintain the same elongated-stem shape from the previous models and their wirelessly capable charging case uses the same sliding lid mechanism that the company first used on the Liberty Pro. But if you look a little closer at those stems, you'll see the first big change: a small set of flattened areas. Instead of touch controls, these are the same force controls seen on the Apple AirPods Pro, and they work the same way, with a squeeze-to-click gesture.

Read more