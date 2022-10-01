 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sling TV loses ESPN, other Disney channels amid contract dispute

Phil Nickinson
By

If you’ve awakened this Saturday, the first of October, only to realize that you’ll be unable to watch a bunch of college football, your favorite Disney show, or a good handful of other channels on Sling TV, there’s a good reason for that. Sling TV’s contact with Disney has run out, and the two companies failed to reach an agreement in time for you to keep watching the things you’re paying to watch.

This isn’t unusual — we’ve seen it before with pretty much every streaming service, from YouTube TV to Hulu and, of course, Sling TV.

Sling TV on Apple TV.

As to where you should direct your ire? Sling says it’s Disney’s fault. “Our goal and priority is to reach an agreement with Disney that ensures you get the best possible value from Sling,” the company said on its “promise” page of its website. “We are working to bring your channels back as quickly as possible.” It went on to say that “We offered Disney a contract extension to keep working towards an agreement and avoid any interruption to your service. They refused this offer.”

This always comes down to money, but we have no idea whether Sling’s offer was reasonable, or of Disney’s ask was too high. But Sling did say that “Disney, like many other channel owners, use this contract renewal period to try and increase the amount of money companies pay for their programming. Disney hopes that by doing this, you will get upset and ultimately contact Sling to put pressure on us to accept their higher rates.”

On the flip side, Disney likely would say that Sling’s offer doesn’t meet the cost increases necessitated by the growing market across all sectors something something business something.

It’s a tired back-and-forth that ultimately affects subscribers more than anyone, and it will end in one of two ways: Either the companies come to terms and the channels return, or they don’t. Sling, for its part, didn’t say anything about whether its monthly fees will be prorated while the nearly three dozen channels are gone.

It’s just a question of who blinks first.

Here are all the channels that have gone dark on Sling TV:

  • ABC News Live
  • ACC Network
  • ACC Network Extra
  • BabyTV
  • BabyTV
  • BabyTV Arabic
  • BabyTV French
  • BabyTV Latino
  • BabyTV Mandarin
  • BabyTV Portuguese
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Jr
  • Disney XD
  • ESPN
  • ESPN 2
  • ESPN 3
  • ESPN Deportes
  • ESPN OnDemand
  • ESPNEWS
  • ESPNU
  • FX
  • FXM
  • FXX
  • Freeform
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Longhorn Network
  • Nat Geo
  • Nat Geo Mundo
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • Polish
  • SEC Network
  • SEC+

Sling TV is believed to be the third-largest live streaming service in the United States with about 2.2 million subscribers. It’s behind YouTube TV (more than 5 million subs) and Hulu With Live TV (4 million subs). Sling TV is available on every major streaming platform. Its claim to fame is its $35-a-month plans that have fewer channels that you might be used to, but that you augment with optional “Extras” to build out your service. It’s not quite a la carte streaming, but it’s as close as we can get.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon saw 15.3 million watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.
Google’s new Chromecast is cheaper, tops out at HD resolution
Chromecast with Google TV.
FuboTV: channels, price, plans, packages, and add-ons
FuboTV icon on Apple TV
DirecTV to reimburse NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers for Week 2 fumble
NFL Sunday ticket logo.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
The one AirPods Pro improvement we just can’t see — yet
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.
Google TV tips and tricks you need to start using now
A Sony Bravia A80K 4K TV sits on a table in front of a large window.
How to program an RCA universal remote
RCA universal remotes.
The best alien movies of all time
Daniel Kaluuya, Brandon Perea, and Keke Palmer stand in a doorway in a scene from Nope.
The best superhero movies of all time
Natalie Portman in costume as Mighty Thor and wielding Mjolnir in Love and Thunder.
Marantz’s new Cinema series AV receivers are a stylish way to go 8K
Marantz Cinema AV 10 8K AVR in black.
The best superhero TV shows of all time
Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel.
What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in October
The staff of the hotel resort wave in a scene from season 2 of The White Lotus.