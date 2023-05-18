 Skip to main content
Get a free Fire TV Stick and $10 off your first month of Sling TV

There are a lot of options out there for accessing live television online, but perhaps none that offer the convenience and simplicity of Sling TV. Right now Sling has several promotions taking place, each of which can get you some substantial savings on a subscription. You can choose between $10 off your first month of a base Sling TV plan, one free month of Sling’s News Extra add-on package, or one month of free Showtime, MGM+, and AMC+. Whichever you choose will include a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with your Sling TV subscription.

Why you should get a Sling TV subscription

Sling TV is one of the more popular streaming subscription services, and we feel it’s one of the best live TV streaming services you can get access to. It keeps things simple with its user interface, and it visually resembles something you’re familiar with if you’re coming from a cable subscription. Sling offers two base subscription plans, each of which offers a huge variety of channels that include the likes of ESPN, TBS, TNT, Comedy Central, and Fox Sports One. Sling TV also includes DVR accessibility with its plans, so you can save certain shows, movies, or sports events for watching at a later time.

Another perk of this Sling TV deal is a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. While there are newer and more advanced models out there, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it’s okay to welcome this freebie to your home theater setup. It can pick up some of the slack you’re missing with a Sling TV subscription, such as easy access to streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. In fact, it’s a great way to access the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more. This is a great device for expanding your content library, and it pairs well with Sling TV if you’re looking to ditch a cable subscription.

With the current promotional offerings from Sling TV you can choose between saving $10 on your first month’s subscription, one free month of Sling’s News Extra add-on package, or one month of free Showtime, MGM+, and AMC+. Whichever offer you choose will include a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with your Sling TV subscription.

