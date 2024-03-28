Is Premier League Soccer on Sling TV?

The good news about sports in the modern era is that it’s possible to stream them just about anywhere, on any platform. That’s also the bad news about streaming sports. So let’s drill down even more: Can you watch Premier League Soccer on Sling TV?

As with so many things, the answer is yes: Premier League Soccer is on Sling TV. Just not all of it.

Here’s the deal: The English Premier League is the top level of soccer (football!) in England, which basically invented the sport (in its modern form, anyway). That’s why it’s so popular outside of Europe, including in the U.S., which brings us back to our query.

NBCUniversal has the rights to the Premier League in the U.S., and when you think about NBCUniversal, you need to think about the following things: NBC, USA, and Peacock. Those are the three main ways you can watch Premier League matches in the U.S. The good news is that two of them are available (mostly) with Sling TV. And the third gets you every other match.

The USA network typically serves up a few matches a weekend. It may vary slightly depending on who’s playing and when. So you’ll always want to check the schedule. Typically, if a match is on USA, it’s not available on Peacock, which is the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. That may seem a little odd — you’d think if you subscribe to Peacock, you’d get all the matches because that’s where the vast majority of them are available. But that’s just the way it is.

To get USA on Sling TV, you’ll need to subscribe to the Sling Blue plan. There’s a good chance that’ll lead you just to go ahead and get both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, since the former has more sports than the latter. (And that’s what Sling TV is trying to get you to do anyway.) But at least you won’t be required to purchase any add-on packages if all you’re trying to get is Premier League matches.

A couple of matches a weekend may also end up on NBC’s broadcast channel in addition to being available on Peacock. As we’ve already discussed, when it comes to Sling TV and local channels, that’s a mixed bag. Some markets get NBC on Sling TV just fine, but many don’t. It depends on where you live.

If Sling TV doesn’t stream NBC where you are, you should be able to pick it up via an over-the-air antenna. Sling TV has its own branded option, which it calls Air TV. You attach it to an antenna and then scan for channels, and whatever you’re able to receive where you are (which should also include channels like ABC, Fox, and CBS) will then appear in your Sling TV guide. Instead of streaming them over the internet, you’re picking up a local broadcast.

So, yeah. You can get some Premier League matches on Sling TV. Just not all of them.

