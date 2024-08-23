Get a Sonos Beam soundbar for $100 cheaper with this early Labor Day deal

Over the last several years, Sonos has grown to become one of the dominant brands for wireless audio devices. From internet-connected music speakers and soundbars to excellent ANC headphones, Sonos hardware looks cool, sounds impressive, and includes all kinds of features and customizations. As part of our daily deals hunting, we just happened to come across a stellar promo on some great Sonos gear:

Right now, you’ll be able to order the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar through Adorama for $400. That’s a $100 discount on one of the best budget-friendly soundbars, and it’s part of Adorama’s Labor Day Sale (now until September 2). We have plenty of other Sonos deals for you to check out, too!

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Available in White or Black, the new and improved version of the Sonos Beam adds Dolby Atmos to its list of supported audio codecs. This makes it a tough competitor to Sonos’ own Sonos Arc soundbar!

In order to experience Atmos sound, you’ll need to have the Beam connected to your TV via HDMI in order to experience Atmos playback, but trust us; it’s totally worth wiring it up this way (as opposed to digital optical). Designed for small to medium-sized viewing spaces, the Beam does a terrific job at filling a space with floor-to-ceiling audio.

One of the biggest reasons people buy soundbars in the first place is a lack of dialogue clarity. The Beam (Gen 2) is renowned for its vocal-enhancing capabilities, and an adjustment or two to the soundbar’s EQ (if needed) can make things sound even better. These audio customizations and other features are built into the Sonos app, which is free to download for iOS and Android devices and doesn’t require a subscription.

Other noteworthy features include Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and the ability to link a Sonos subwoofer and set of Sonos stereo speakers to create a complete wireless surround system.

If you’re looking for one of the best audio setups for a smaller living room or apartment dwelling, look no further than the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). Save $100 when you order the soundbar through Adorama now through September 2, and be sure to have a look at some of the other soundbar deals and Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve been digging up!