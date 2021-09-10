  1. Home Theater
Sonos is raising the prices of most of its speakers

By

Sonos is increasing the price of its wireless speakers starting September 12. The new prices will affect popular models like the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, and the company’s most recent addition, the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

While some of the increases aren’t dramatic percentage-wise — the Roam is only going up by just under 6% — it’s still somewhat shocking to see a product like the Sonos Arc, regularly $799, go up by $100 to $899. The full list of price increases can be seen below.

“We are always assessing market dynamics,” the company said in an emailed release detailing the pricing changes, “including demand, supply chain, component costs, and the competitive landscape, to ensure we are well-positioned to deliver on this promise, achieve our long-term growth goals, and maintain innovation across our hardware, software and services.” Sonos did not directly mention the cause of the increases, but it’s likely due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a variety of shortages throughout the electronics supply chain.

How long the new prices will remain in effect is hard to say. Sonos simply noted that “we have and will continue to evaluate pricing on a market-by-market basis.”

In recent months, we’ve seen the price of electronics slowly climb, with TV models from TCL and Hisense being particularly notable. Digital Trends maintains a list of the best 4K TVs under $500, and we have had to remove several models from our picks (or select smaller screen sizes) as prices have gradually pushed them out of the sub-$500 category.

Here are all of the Sonos products that are going up in price on September 12:

  • Sonos One
    Price today: $199. After increase: $219
  • Sonos One SL
    Price today: $179. After increase: $199
  • Sonos Five
    Price today: $499. After increase: $549
  • Sonos Roam
    Price today: $169. After increase: $179
  • Sonos Arc
    Price today: $799. After increase: $899
  • Sonos Sub
    Price today: $699. After increase: $749
  • Sonos Amp
    Price today: $649. After increase: $699

A few of Sonos’ products have not been affected by today’s announcement. These include the Sonos Move ($399), the Sonos Port ($449), and the Sonos Boost ($99).

