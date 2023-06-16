 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Zoom calls are coming to Sony TVs

Simon Cohen
By
A Sony Bravia Cam being installed on the Sony A95K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Sony and Zoom Video Communications — the company behind the popular video calling platform — have announced a partnership that will bring the Google TV version of the Zoom app to select Sony Bravia TVs. Owners of these TVs will also need Sony’s Bravia Cam accessory to take advantage of the feature.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve been able to do Zoom calls from a TV. In 2021, Amazon was the first company to provide a way to Zoom on the big screen, using its Fire TV Cube and a compatible Logitech webcam. Later that same year, Amazon added the feature to its newly-released Omni TVs.

Recommended Videos

However, Sony says the collaboration makes Sony’s Bravia the first TV brand to support the Zoom for TV app from the Google Play Store — effectively making this the first Zoom instance on a Google TV.

Related

Zoom on Bravia TVs includes video communication, screen sharing, and collaboration tools. To get going, you’ll need a $198 and a compatible Sony Bravia TV. These include the following 2023 models:

  • X95L
  • X93L
  • A80L
  • X90L
  • X85L
  • X80L
  • X75L

And these 2022 models:

  • Z9K
  • A95K
  • X95K
  • A90K
  • A80K
  • A75K
  • X90K
  • X90S
  • X85K
  • X80K

Some of these models, like QD-OLED A95K, come with a Bravia Cam from the factory. Once the cam is connected to your TV, you’ll be able to download and install the Zoom app from the Google Play store with your remote. However, you’ll need to wait — Sony says the app will be available “by early summer,” but it did not say exactly when that will be.

If you don’t already own a Bravia Cam, it’s a pricey upgrade compared to many webcams on the market, but Sony promises you’ll be able to do more than just Zoom calls once it’s installed.

Features like Ambient Optimization Pro can recognize where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV and adjust sound and picture settings accordingly. Gesture Control lets you perform certain functions without the remote just by using your arms. Proximity Alert detects when kids sit too close, and Auto Power Saving Mode dims the screen when nobody is watching.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
How to do two-way Zoom calling on an Amazon Fire TV Cube
Photo of people on a Zoom call using a Fire TV Cube.

In 2020, Amazon added the ability to do two-way video calls from its Fire TV Cube streaming media devices. At the time, those calls could only be made between Alexa-enabled devices with a screen, like the Echo Show. Now, Amazon is greatly expanding how you can use video calling on the Fire TV Cube through the addition of Zoom support, making your TV a giant Zoom device.

To take advantage of the new feature, you'll need:

Read more
The best TVs of CES 2021: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL
A Sony television sits in a futuristic-looking living room.

I can’t recall a year when I wasn’t impressed by the TVs I saw at CES. Maybe that’s just because I love TVs so much. There have been some ... I'll call them tepid years ... but CES 2021? This year was red hot.

Given this has been a virtual event, it was a challenge to put eyes on these TVs, but we did manage to get in-person looks at many of the TVs on this list. For those that we didn't? I relied on over a decade of experience to inform my decision. So, let’s run down all the best TVs from CES 2021, along with a couple of new TV trends that took us by surprise. You can also take a look at our list of the best new soundbars from CES 2021.

Read more
Amazon adds two-way video calling to the Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube two-way video calling

A new feature rolling out starting today will let you make two-way Alexa video calls from a 2nd-generation Fire TV Cube-connected TV to any Alexa-enabled device with a screen, the Fire TV team announced. That includes tablets, phones, and devices like the Echo Show. The new feature is launching initially in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To take advantage of two-way video calls, Fire TV Cube owners will need a compatible webcam and a USB-to-micro-USB adapter because the Fire TV Cube lacks a full-size USB-A port. The Fire TV team says a webcam with a minimum spec of 720p video at 30 frames per second will work, but recommends models that can do 1080p resolution and that have a 60- to 90-degree field of view from 6 to 10 feet away from the TV; 4K webcams are not recommended.

Read more