 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Sony drops a Bravia-sized bomb at CES 2023: no new TVs at the show

Simon Cohen
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

In an unprecedented move, Sony Electronics has decided not to show any new TVs at CES 2023. It marks the first time in recent memory that the company, which has been a mainstay of the annual show for years, hasn’t shown a single TV at its booth, which is typically bursting at the seams with screens.

“Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement sent to The Verge. “However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon.” This was an elaboration on an earlier statement, according to the post, that said “we plan launch timings based on various factors, and are excited to bring new and exciting technology to customers soon again in 2023.”

So while it’s disappointing that Sony won’t be going head-to-head with giants like Samsung, LG, and TCL at CES 2023, it sounds like the Las Vegas event won’t be the last word for Sony’s 2023 TV strategy.

Related

Why the change of behavior? It’s possible that the company simply hasn’t had enough time to finalize its 2023 lineup and figured it was better to say nothing at CES than to announce a series of products that it might need to change in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Sony might be looking at Apple’s highly successful strategy of running its own independent media events, where it doesn’t need to share the spotlight with any of its competitors. Apple hasn’t had a presence at CES in many years.

Whatever the case, you can be sure we’ll be keeping our eyes and ears open for signs that Sony is ready to reveal what’s next for its Bravia collection of mini-LED, OLED, and QD-OLED TVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
3 trends that will make wireless audio even better in 2023
Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
Nothing might launch new hi-res earbuds at CES under the XO brand
Particles by XO leaked render.
Ikea and Sonos collaborate on new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker
Ikea Sonos Symfonisk floor lamp speakers beside a couch.
Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today
Amazon Fire TV on Echo Show 15.
This 50-inch 4K TV is a steal at just $250 during Best Buy’s sale today
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.
We’re surprised how cheap this LG 70-inch 4K TV is today
The LG UP7070, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.
The best documentaries on Netflix right now (January 2023)
David Attenborough in A Life on Our Planet.
The best movies on Apple TV+ right now (January 2023)
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse.
JLab’s new earbuds are smaller than a dime, and it says $99 hearing aids are on the way
JLab Jbuds Mini.
The best thrillers on Amazon Prime Video (January 2023)
The Machinist on Amazon Prime
The best thrillers on Netflix right now (January 2023)
Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in Training Day.
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Best Buy’s latest sale knocks $800 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV
The 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV against a white background.