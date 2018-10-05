Digital Trends
Home Theater

Sony’s gold-plated music player comes to the U.S., along with new in-ears

Kris Wouk
By
1 of 4
sony dmp z1 digital music player ier z1r in ears signature series 1
DMP-Z1
sony dmp z1 digital music player ier z1r in ears signature series 2
DMP-Z1
sony dmp z1 digital music player ier z1r in ears signature series 1
IER-Z1R
sony dmp z1 digital music player ier z1r in ears signature series 2
IER-Z1R cable

Earlier this year, Sony debuted the DMP-Z1, a digital music player with gold-plated hardware and a price tag topping $8,000 to match. The only problem for those interested was that at launch, it was only available in Sony’s eastern Asian markets. That has changed, as at the 2018 Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest, Sony announced that the player is coming to the United States., along with a new set of Signature Series in-ear headphones.

Aside from the flashy gold-plated volume knob, the DMP-Z1 offers some seriously quality components, with an Asahi Kasei Microdevices AK4497EQ DAC Chip and a Texas Instruments TPA6120A2 amp chip, making for a clean, noiseless signal path. If you miss the golden days of vinyl, it even offers a Vinyl Processor feature, which recreates barely audible surface noise, tone-arm resonance, and other elements unique to vinyl playback. This might be a gimmicky feature, but we haven’t had the chance to hear it ourselves so we won’t write it off.

While we might already be familiar with the feature set of the player, the new IER-Z1R Signature Series in-ears seem like they might be just as impressive. You won’t find gold used in the appearance, but the plugs and terminals on the headphones and cable are gold plated for the best possible connection. That’s just the start, too.

The IER-Z1R in-ear headphones use three drivers, a 12mm dynamic driver, a 5mm dynamic driver, and a balanced armature driver. The 5mm driver uses an aluminum-coated liquid crystal polymer diaphragm and external magnetic circuit that Sony says allows it to reproduce frequencies up to 100 kHz. Human hearing tends to top out at around 20 kHz, so why this is necessary is a mystery, but it does mean that no high-end detail of your music will be lost to the headphones. In addition to the drivers, Sony says it used audio-grade film capacitors and even its own audio-grade solder to make the connections.

To make sure you maintain a perfect fit, the IER-Z1R ship with 13 different possible ear tip options: Six variations of triple-comfort tips and seven hybrid ear tips, plus pre-formed ear hangers to help them stay in place. You can use the included five-pole, 4.4mm balanced standard cable, or other cables like an optional Kimber Kable instead.

Both the DMP-Z1 music player and the IER-Z1R will launch in the U.S. in January 2019. The DMP-Z1 will retail for a steep $8,500 while the IER-Z1R will go for a lower but still quite pricey $2,300. For more information see the Sony Signature Series website and if you’re looking for cheaper high-quality in-ears, take a look at our list of the best earbuds you can buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best romance movies on Netflix (October 2018)
Samsung QLED 85-inch 8K TV
Home Theater

Samsung’s 85-inch 8K QLED TV is now up for pre-order for a cool $15K

Samsung has taken the wraps off its new 85-inch 8K QLED TV, an ultra-premium display featuring the company's most advanced TV technology available to date. The best news? If you've got $15,000, you can pre-order one right now.
Posted By Caleb Denison
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
rha trueconnect true wireless earbuds 1
Home Theater

RHA goes full golf tee with the AirPod-like TrueConnect earbuds

RHA is following up the release of its first planar magnetic in-ear headphones with the TrueConnect, the company’s first set of true wireless earbuds, which look a lot like Apple's crazy-popular AirPods.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Home Theater

Looking to rip a Blu-Ray or DVR to your hard drive? Our guide makes it easy

Saddled with a massive collection of movies on Blu-Ray or DVD that you'd like to get on to your computer? Here's how to rip them to your hard drive or media server, so you can enjoy your movies without ever leaving your couch.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but its competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

Reasons not to mount a TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We've got a list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

Sick of unskippable commercials? YouTube TV’s DVR just got a lot more friendly

YouTube TV has lifted DVR restrictions on channels from Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, and Turner, meaning viewers no longer have to deal with video on demand versions with unskippable commercials.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent indoor antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be touch. To help, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Brendan Hesse, Ryan Waniata
Daredevil
Movies & TV

Latest 'Daredevil' trailer hits the mark with the debut of a familiar villain

Season 3 of Daredevil will premiere October 19 on Netflix, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut.
Posted By Rick Marshall
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Battle of the streaming sticks: Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
an education official trailer poster for 5802269829001
Movies & TV

The best romance films on Netflix will make you fall in love all over again

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the best romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for an offbeat rom-com from Down Under or a man who falls in love with artificial intelligence.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
focal elegia closed back headphones 1
Home Theater

Focal’s Elegia headphones quietly make a loud impression

Focal’s new Elegia headphones are its first high-end model to opt to use a closed-back design instead, which unlike headphones using open-back designs, makes for effective isolation from outside sound.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata