The best headphones for 2024 have a $100 discount today

By
The Sony WH-1000-XM5 on top of a book for study, next to a notebook and pen.
John Alexander / Digital Trends

When people talk about the best headphones, there’s a fairly large chance they’re talking about Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and have been doing so for a couple of years at this point. These long-enduring headphones, still perceived as being at the top of the game, are ripe for good discounts. Take this deal on the WH-1000XM5, going on amid the Best Buy Tech Fest, which puts the headphones down to $300 from $400. If you can manage to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 before the deal ends (Tech Fest ends on August 25, but there’s no word if this deal will end at the same time) you’ll save $100. All you need to do is tap the button below. However, if you want more info keep reading for our take.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 have topped our list of the best headphones overall, and the XM4 model did before them. They’re just that good. Truth be told, they’re powering this very article, with their powerful ANC kicking in between tracks to block out the fan no more than two feet from me. And while, nowadays, they’ve hit a “mere” second place on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, there comes a point where the need to improve is like splitting hairs. ANC aside, the WH-1000XM5 make navigating the world easy and customizable to your whims. Where I do a quick double-tap and palm-on to the right earcup to pause and engage with the world, you may enjoy an automatic aware mode on speech or variable noise-cancellation levels as you walk.

Should your focus in headphones be more about the sounds they produce rather than the sounds they block out, be sure to check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 review. You’ll get a rundown of the EQ as well as the surprisingly intense quality despite having smaller drivers when comparing the XM5 and XM4. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are also exceptional for call quality, giving clear messages even from noisy environments.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 remain the headphones to get, and this opportunity to get them for $300 instead of $400 (saving you $100) shouldn’t be missed if you’re interested in having a pair of your own. However, if you’re still wanting to browse around, be sure to check out our larger collection of headphone deals.

