Walmart brings beloved WH-1000XM5 to $298, no Prime membership required

By
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in black.
Sony / Sony

As you browse through Prime Day deals today, you’ll inevitably find one that requires you to be a Prime Member to add it to your cart. The implication, though  not explicitly stated, is that you’re getting the best price, so it’s worth it to sign up (or at least use the Amazon Prime free trial). But, your instincts on this aren’t always to be trusted, especially with Walmart Prime Day deals also here to rival Amazon. Case in point, the WH-1000XM5 — our choice for the best headphones — are now on sale for just $298, down from a typical price of $400. Where though? You can save your $102 from Amazon or Walmart, but you can only do so from Amazon if you’re a Prime member whereas anyone can enjoy the Walmart deal. Tap the appropriate button below to get the deal that’s most appropriate for you and then keep reading to see why these our our favorite headphones.

Why you should buy the WH-1000XM5

Simply put, they’re among the best. If you’ve ever had the joy of trying them on inside a Best Buy, where they’re often displayed, the instant silence and calm you feel when the active noise cancellation is turned on will have you thinking about them constantly afterwards. From cacophony to peace within the push of a button. And the tap controls are so convenient you might find yourself preferring them to the remote or keyboard. Tap tap, pause, tap tap, resume play. Using them feels seamless, an experience you don’t have to think about much.

And we’ve given them accolades. For the longest time, the Sony WH-1000XM5 were at the very top of our best noise canceling headphones list, though they’ve finally become relegated to the number two position. As our Sony WH-1000XM5 review states, this is a “product that’s premium in every way” and you’re almost certain to enjoy these headphones.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $102 off. That brings them from $400 to $298, and it doesn’t matter where you buy them from. If you’re a Prime member, go ahead and take advantage of your shipping and other offers by buying them from Amazon. But, if the hassle of another subscription is too much for you, buy them from Walmart instead. There are two options, you get to make the choice. Or, if you really like choosing, go ahead and check out our longer listing of Prime Day headphone deals. There won’t be any headphone included that we like more than the Sony WH-1000XM5, but there will be a lot of choices.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals: TVs and laptops cheaper than Amazon
Walmart store logo at night.

Sure, Amazon is where Prime Day deals started, but all of the retailers are joining the online shopping frenzy. Deals at outlets such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart often turn out even better Prime Day deals, in fact, you can see that happening right now. Walmart has some of the best Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more going on right now. And with so many options for saving at Walmart available we thought we'd track down all of the best Walmart Prime Day deals. You'll find them all below, and if you see something you like, be sure to grab it while you can, as Prime Day deals are known to come and go without notice.
Walmart Prime Day laptop deals

If you're thinking about getting a new laptop, you should take a look at these Walmart Prime Day laptop deals that we've selected, which include Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day MacBook deals. Whether you need a budget-friendly device for simple functions or a high-powered machine for professional tasks, we've got you covered with our recommendations. You're going to have to be quick in deciding which laptop to buy though, as these offers aren't expected to last until the end of the shopping event.

Read more
Best OLED TV Prime Day deals: This 48-inch LG is $700 off
LG C3 OLED

The time has come, the gates have been breached, and it's time to defend -- defend your wallet, that is. The Prime Day deals going on right now are insane, but that also means you can turn to Prime Day TV deals for some massive savings. Among them are some of the best Prime Day OLED TV deals we've seen, with brands like LG and Samsung leading the charge on discounts. An OLED TV will deliver some of the best picture quality available among current TVs on the market, and while they typically come in at pretty high price points, we've rounded up the best Prime Day OLED TV deals to help alleviate some of the cost. Below, you'll find our choice for the best Prime Day OLED TV deal, as well as several others worth pouncing on. If you're not sold on these offers, check out our favorite Prime Day QLED TV deals.
Best OLED TV Prime Day deal
LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K TV -- $800, was $1,500

OLED TVs usually cost more than $1,000, so don't miss this chance to buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for less than that. Despite the relatively affordable price, you'll be getting all the advantages of buying an OLED TV, including the ability to create perfect black levels that other types of TVs can't do. The TV is powered by LG's a8 AI Processor 4K, which enables 4K Ultra HD resolution and uses AI to automatically create the best possible images, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room. The 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on the webOS 24 platform, granting access not only to all of the popular streaming services but also to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

Read more
Prime Day QLED TV deals: Save over $1,000 on Samsung and more
The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV in a living room.

Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is here and Prime Day provides an amazing opportunity to purchase a new TV for your home theater setup, as Prime Day deals offer excellent savings. There are a lot of options and a near-endless supply of deals to sift through. Among the best Prime Day TV deals are Prime Day QLED TV deals. A QLED TV is almost certain to add a new level of immersion to your home theater, offering more brightness, longer life spans, and more lifelike images than many other picture technologies. There are quite a few Prime Day QLED TV deals going on right now, and we've tracked down what we feel are the best. You'll find our favorites below, but you'll need to act quickly if you see a QLED TV deal that works for you, as Prime Day has these TVs going fast. If you want to check out alternatives, take a look at our picks for the best OLED TV Prime Day deals.
The best QLED TV Prime Day deal
Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV -- $3,800, was $5,000

If you've got the budget for it, we highly recommend going for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. It's our top pick in our roundup of the best 8K TVs, partly because of the next-level picture upscaling that's provided by its Neural Quantum Processor 8K that makes up for the fact that there's not much 8K content available right now. You're going to want to invest in this 8K TV because it also features Samsung's Neo QLED technology, which further elevates the amazing picture quality that you would expect from a QLED TV. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound and Object Tracking Sound Pro for immersive audio, and it's powered by Samsung's Tizen operating system for access to all of the popular streaming services.

Read more