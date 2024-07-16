As you browse through Prime Day deals today, you’ll inevitably find one that requires you to be a Prime Member to add it to your cart. The implication, though not explicitly stated, is that you’re getting the best price, so it’s worth it to sign up (or at least use the Amazon Prime free trial). But, your instincts on this aren’t always to be trusted, especially with Walmart Prime Day deals also here to rival Amazon. Case in point, the WH-1000XM5 — our choice for the best headphones — are now on sale for just $298, down from a typical price of $400. Where though? You can save your $102 from Amazon or Walmart, but you can only do so from Amazon if you’re a Prime member whereas anyone can enjoy the Walmart deal. Tap the appropriate button below to get the deal that’s most appropriate for you and then keep reading to see why these our our favorite headphones.

Why you should buy the WH-1000XM5

Simply put, they’re among the best. If you’ve ever had the joy of trying them on inside a Best Buy, where they’re often displayed, the instant silence and calm you feel when the active noise cancellation is turned on will have you thinking about them constantly afterwards. From cacophony to peace within the push of a button. And the tap controls are so convenient you might find yourself preferring them to the remote or keyboard. Tap tap, pause, tap tap, resume play. Using them feels seamless, an experience you don’t have to think about much.

And we’ve given them accolades. For the longest time, the Sony WH-1000XM5 were at the very top of our best noise canceling headphones list, though they’ve finally become relegated to the number two position. As our Sony WH-1000XM5 review states, this is a “product that’s premium in every way” and you’re almost certain to enjoy these headphones.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $102 off. That brings them from $400 to $298, and it doesn’t matter where you buy them from. If you’re a Prime member, go ahead and take advantage of your shipping and other offers by buying them from Amazon. But, if the hassle of another subscription is too much for you, buy them from Walmart instead. There are two options, you get to make the choice. Or, if you really like choosing, go ahead and check out our longer listing of Prime Day headphone deals. There won’t be any headphone included that we like more than the Sony WH-1000XM5, but there will be a lot of choices.