Sony is “the brand to beat” for ANC, and its XM5 headphones are $100 off

What is there to say about the incredible Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones that hasn’t already been said? These flagship cans were released a couple of years ago, and we here at Digital Trends are just as enamored by the sound quality, comfort, and rock-solid battery life today as we were when our review first dropped. We gave them a perfect score of 10 out of 10. And while it can be challenging to come across headphone deals for premium products like the WH-1000XM5, we did find this great offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $300. At full price, this model sells for $400. Our resident headphone expert, Simon Cohen, had this to say about the Sony XM5 headphones: “Sony proves once again that it’s the brand to beat in noise-cancelling headphones.”

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

The Sony XM5 headphones are some of the best cans for listening to music, watching movies, and drowning out unwanted noise. With its advanced ANC system, you’ll stop being exposed to droning low-end sounds like bus and plane engines, construction crews, and HVAC systems. The XM5s will deaden workplace chatter, too, and the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses media when you start talking.

The Sony XM5s delivers a warm, bass-friendly sound signature, and you can customize how the headphones sound via the Sony Sound Connect app. Other noteworthy features include wired and wireless hi-res compatibility and hands-free voice assistant controls.

We hope the Sony XM5s stay on sale for the foreseeable future, but this markdown could be gone tomorrow. That being said, today could be the best day to save big on this top pair of headphones. Take $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones when you purchase today.