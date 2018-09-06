Take a load off with Soul Electronics’ lightweight Emotion true wireless earbuds

Share

Soul Electronics has been on a roll over the last few weeks. Last month, the company launched the Run Free Pro Bio earbuds, which can act as a personal running coach of sorts. Not everyone uses their headphones for workouts, however, and for those who prefer convenience, the Soul has launched the Emotion true wireless earbuds, which the company sees as a budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s AirPods.

Like the AirPods, Soul Electronics’ Emotion earbuds feature an auto-pairing function, making it easy to get connected to your phone or another device via Bluetooth. The headphones should be fairly comfortable to wear too, as Soul Electronics says they are among the lightest earbuds in the world, and the company’s lightest true wireless set of earbuds to date.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Emotion as a budget-friendly alternative in the truly wireless earphone market without sacrificing the signature sound performance and quality that Soul fans are accustomed to,” Soul Electronics vice president of engineering Angus Tsang said in a statement. “It’s essential for us to craft products that cater to the active lifestyles of our customers. With September underway and high schools and universities back in session, we’re confident that the Emotion will be a valuable companion for students in classrooms and campuses across the world.”

Looking at battery life, Soul Electronics claims up to 6 hours of playback time. This is especially impressive since the headphones are so lightweight. A charging case is included that can fully recharge the headphones twice, and Soul doesn’t appear to have factored that into the playback time as some manufacturers do, meaning you could go up to 18 hours without having to plug into a power outlet to recharge the buds or case.

The Soul Electronics Emotion true wireless earbuds are available in both black and white color varieties, and sell for $50. From now through September 30, the earbuds are on sale for $40 exclusively via Amazon. For a look at the competition, take a look at our list of the best true wireless earbuds, and if cables don’t matter to you, our list of the best earbuds, wired or otherwise, might be worth a look as well.