Spotify’s AI DJ now speaks Spanish

By
Spotify
Spotify

Spotify‘s AI DJ is about to sound a bit different, as the company has announced the launch of a Spanish-language voice called DJ Livi.

The DJ feature launched last year is a personal AI assistant that already knows your music tastes (based on your Spotify listening habits) and will curate a list of songs you might like. The DJ will also provide its own commentary such as additional context about the song, artist, or band between the list of curated songs, as if you’re listening to a radio host.

Spotify says that since it launched the DJ feature, it’s learned that when listeners hear commentary alongside the music recommendations, they’re more likely to listen to that particular song. Prior to the launch, they were more likely to skip that particular song.

Introducing Livi, your personal DJ in Spanish

Until now, Spotify’s AI DJ feature has only been available in English and is voiced by Xavier “X” Jernigan, the company’s head of cultural partnerships. The voice of the new Spanish AI DJ is Spotify’s Senior Music Editor Olivia “Livi” Quiroz Roa.

Spotify’s DJ isn’t the only AI voice based on an actual human. Sonos Voice Control uses the voice of actor Giancarlo Esposito for its AI assistant.

The Spanish-speaking AI DJ will be available for Spotify Premium subscribers, where the DJ feature is currently available. Spotify will also be making the DJ feature available to Premium users in Spain and select markets in Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

