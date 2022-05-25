LG is producing a very limited Star Wars edition of its 65-inch C2 OLED Evo TV. Only 501 units will be produced and as yet, LG hasn’t said how much these TVs — which have a strong Darth Vader vibe — will cost, or when they will be available to purchase, saying simply that, “the TV will be available via LG.com with specific availability announced at a later date,” according to a press release. The announcement comes on the same day that the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

So while we don’t know when these TVs will be sold, we do know when we’ll get our first glimpse at the TV’s design elements. It will be on display at LG’s exhibit at the Star Wars Celebration, from May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

For now, we’ll have to make do with LG’s written description, which admittedly, has us super curious. The TV itself will feature a “Star Wars-themed cosmetic design,” which could mean that graphic elements from the Star Wars universe, like Imperial crests, or the Star Wars logo itself will appear somewhere on the TV’s frame or stand. The existing C2 already uses a very dark, if not actually black aluminum for both the frame and the center stand, so it’s hard to imagine a big change there.

The biggest difference, physically at least, is likely going to be in the accompanying LG Magic Remote. LG is promising that it will be Star Wars-branded and that the control user interface will mimic the look and sound of a lightsaber. The company hasn’t specified which Star Wars character’s lightsaber, but if it isn’t the iconic red slash of Vader’s weapon, that will be disappointing.

Each TV will include a numbered certificate of authenticity, and they will come packaged in shipping boxes that are heavy on Darth Vader imagery. Speaking of imagery, the TVs will ship preloaded with 32 Star Wars-related images in two categories: Star Wars: The Creation and Star Wars: The Cinematic Vision, which can be displayed via the TV’s OLED Gallery app.

We’ve included the images here too, so that’s one less aspect that can be considered exclusive to the TV.

Star Wars: The Creation

Star Wars: The Cinematic Vision

Why only 501 units? Star Wars fans probably already know the answer, but for the less well-versed among us, it’s because Darth Vader led the 501st Legion of the Galactic Empire’s forces.

Editors' Recommendations