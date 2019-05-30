Digital Trends
Home Theater

How to supercharge your Sonos system with the Plex Media Server

Simon Cohen
By
supercharge sonos using plex full explainer hero launch 1 800x533

Sonos users don’t need to be sold on the convenience and simplicity of their chosen audio system. With its dead-simple set-up and intuitive app-based (or increasingly voice-based) control, Sonos remains the standard-bearer for what a wireless home audio system should be. But despite its broad compatibility with music streaming services and excellent universal search, there are still a few things that Sonos can’t do, like play certain hi-res music files, deal with libraries larger than 65,000 songs, or keep playlists synchronized between devices. While streaming services are the future, for those with massive music libraries at home, these are serious limitations.

That’s where integrating the powerful media server Plex can help. We’ll cover all of the ways Plex can enhance a Sonos system, how to install it, and how to integrate and use the new features within the Sonos app. Let’s go!

What is Plex?

Plex for Sonos

Plex is media server software, which you install on a home computer or a Network-attached Storage (NAS) drive. It’s free (though some advanced features require a paid subscription to Plex Pass), and does a fantastic job at automatically organizing and presenting your movies, TV shows, photos, and most importantly for our purposes, your music. Once the server is up and running, you can connect to it through an almost limitless set of devices, from smartphones to tablets, media streamers, smart TVs, computers — the list goes on. Not only does Plex make short work of organizing all of your media, but it also makes that media accessible from anywhere on just about any device. If you want to try out Plex for yourself once you’ve finished this article, our detailed Plex explainer is the best place to start.

Why do I need Plex if I have a Sonos system?

how to use plex computer requirements

If it sounds like Plex does the same thing as Sonos, that’s because in many ways it does. Both systems are designed to automatically index your music library so you can browse it by album, genre, artist, song title, etc. Both let you search and play your music collection too. But the Sonos system has certain limitations that prevent it from being as powerful as it could be. The reason for this is that all Sonos capabilities are supported by the computing power inside each Sonos component. Since Sonos continues to support even its oldest components (something we applaud the company for), that computing power can be fairly limited. There is no separate Sonos “brain” — even the Sonos app that runs on your phone or tablet is little more than a fancy remote control — which means there will always be limits to what the system can do.

Plex, on the other hand, lives on your home computer or NAS drive, giving it way more computing resources. In fact, many of Plex’s best features, like the ability to perform on-the-fly conversion of one file type into another, are made possible thanks to the hardware it’s using.

So, while you certainly don’t need Plex, if you want to extend what Sonos is capable of, it’s by far the easiest way to do so.

How can Plex improve my Sonos experience?

sonos retail store nyc sound listening room 7

Plex can help by eliminating some of the inherent limitations of the Sonos system:

  • Storage capacity: Sonos has a hard limit of 65,000 songs that it can index, which may seem like a lot, but there are plenty of folks out there whose collections run well beyond that number. With Plex, the limit on library size is dictated by your computer and attached storage devices, which means that as long as you’ve got the room to keep your collection, Plex can continue to work with it.
  • File types: There are some audio files that Sonos can’t play natively, so it won’t even let you see these tracks when you search for them. Despite offering extensive support for formats like MP3, AAC, WAV, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, and others, these must be encoded at 16-bit depth, with a sample rate no higher than 48kHz. This eliminates any hi-res files like 24-bit FLAC, DSD, MQA, WAV, etc. Plex can’t magically make Sonos hi-res capable, but it can transcode these audio tracks into a format that Sonos can play, giving you access to your entire music collection regardless of format.
  • File indexing: Sonos does a fine job of indexing your music, but it can only work with what you’ve given it. If your collection is missing metadata, like album art, artist information, or even track names, Sonos can’t do much to help you out. Plex solves this problem by searching internet music databases to fill in these gaps, letting you see this info within the Sonos app.

Plex also delivers features that expand what you can do with your music library:

  • Remote Access: If you have a second Sonos system, say at a cottage or perhaps in a student’s dorm room, you’d normally need to copy your entire music library from home and keep it on the same Wi-Fi network as the second Sonos setup. The Plex media server can be accessed remotely, which means you can have an unlimited number of additional Sonos systems — each in a different location — and every one of them can still stream music from your master library at home. Better yet, with Plex’s guest account feature, you can give anyone access to your music library, whether they have a Sonos system or not. It works in the other direction too: Friends can give you access to their Plex library through guest access, giving you the ability to listen to their music on your Sonos system.
  • Recommendation: One of the great benefits to a music service like Spotify or Pandora is their recommendation engines, which introduce you to new music based on your tastes. Plex has a feature called Discover, which does something similar, but pulls its recommendations from the music you already own. For those with deep libraries, it’s a great way to rediscover tracks you haven’t listened to in ages, or perhaps at all.
  • Mix it up: A Plex Mix is like running an Artist radio station on Google Play Music, but again, with all of the tracks pulled from your personal collection of songs.

How do I use Plex with Sonos?

Integrating Plex into your Sonos system is very easy, but before you can do it, you’ll need to get the Plex Media Server set-up on your home computer or NAS drive. Follow the instructions in our Plex explainer (the same one we mentioned above) to get that working, then follow these steps to add Plex to your Sonos system:

  • If you plan to access Plex away from home, or plan to give someone else access to your Plex library, follow these instructions to enable Remote Access to your Plex Media Server (you can skip this step if you’re only accessing Plex from home)
  • Using the mobile Plex app, tap the “more” tab and choose “Add Music Services”
  • Scroll through the list (it’s alphabetical) and choose “Plex”
  • Tap “Add to Sonos”
  • You’ll then be asked to enter the Plex account information you created when you installed your Plex Media Server

If all goes according to plan, you should now be able to browse Plex as its own music source within Sonos, and universal searches should find matches within your Plex library. All of the playback options that you’ve become accustomed to like adding songs to My Sonos, or adding tracks to a queue or a playlist, getting album info or browsing an artist, should all be available when working with Plex content.

What else can Plex do?

how to use plex full library

If you’re a fan of podcasts (and you don’t pay for a premium streaming service), Sonos doesn’t offer a very robust set of options. It comes down to using the TuneIn service to find podcasts or using a third-party app to find and download them and then stream them from their current location. With Plex, you can manage your favorite podcasts from the media server, and they’ll be available on all Plex devices, including Sonos. Because you’re accessing the podcasts from a central source, keeping track of which episodes you’re listening to (or have finished) is all done automatically, across all of your devices.

As we noted in the beginning, Plex is about more than just music. You can use it to organize and access all of your media on any device. With an optional Plex Pass subscription — monthly ($5), annual ($40), or lifetime ($120) — you can do even more, like viewing and recording live TV, adding parental controls, and for music lovers, adding even richer metadata to your audio collection and even automatic lyrics.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Netflix confirms the Bluths are coming back for Arrested Development season 5
Up Next

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Movies & TV

How mushrooms and werewolves shaped Captain Marvel’s coolest visual effects

From futuristic Starforce suits to organic Skrull transformations, visual effects were a big part of what made Captain Marvel such a memorable debut for Marvel Studios' cosmic superhero.
Posted By Rick Marshall
USWNT vs Mexico
Home Theater

FuboTV set to stream every game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 4K

If you're eagerly anticipating this year's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the return of the triumphant U.S women's team, you should check out FuboTV. It's the only non-cable way to watch every game in 4K.
Posted By Simon Cohen
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

How to replace lost or broken AirPods or their charging case

The uber-popular AirPods may be into their second generation with improved battery life and wireless charging, but one thing remains the same: They're easy to lose. So how do you replace them if the worst should happen?
Posted By Dallon Adams
amazon fire tv devices sale featured
Deals

Early Prime Day Deal: Amazon slashes the price on these Fire TV devices and more

Looking to cut the cord? You're in luck — Amazon has slashed the prices of the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Toshiba Fire TV Edition to their lowest costs ever.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sonos trueplay
Deals

Amazon offers $30 gift card when you buy this two-room Sonos Play:1 bundle deal

Amazon is throwing in a free $30 Amazon Gift Card with every Two Room Sonos Play:1 Bundle — and that's an offer that's not to be turned down, dropping the price down to a more enticing $268.
Posted By Josh Levenson
2nd gen chromecast news google 2015 unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Get the most out of your Chromecast with these handy tips

Google's Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are the ultimate budget-friendly streaming devices for cord cutters. We've put together a list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Chromecast.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
bose noise cancelling headphones 700 voice enhancing black white
Home Theater

Bose’s new noise-canceling headphones make it easier for Alexa to hear you

The follow-up to Bose's QC35 II is here: The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The new model improves the ability for your voice to be heard, making it easier for Alexa to understand what you're saying.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to make a podcast version 1467825409 8584870 preparing the news broadcast
Home Theater

Looking to start a podcast: Here’s everything you need to know

Don't know how to start a podcast? Here's your guide to getting started. We'll guide you from outlining your first episode to what kind of equipment you need, and how to get your podcast online and shared for your new listeners to enjoy.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
lg 4k tv deal 55 inch 55uk6300pue walmart
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Didn't find the bargain 4K TV you were hoping to on Memorial Day? You're in luck — Walmart has knocked $300 off one of LG's latest 55-inch 4K TVs, sending the price tumbling from $700 down to $400.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

The sounds of silence: Jabra Elite 85H vs. the Bose QC35 II vs. Sony’s WH-1000XM3

Looking for the best pair of noise-canceling headphones that money can buy? Here we pit three of the top models from Jabra, Bose, and Sony against one another, pointing out the most desirable features of all three.
Posted By Parker Hall
vizio 60 inch 4k tv deal walmart d series hdr
Deals

Looking for a 4K TV and soundbar? Walmart has a fantastic deal for you

No home entertainment setup is complete without a soundbar and 4K TV, and now’s your chance to pick up both on the cheap. That’s because Walmart has wiped $70 off the Vizio SmartCast 38 and $220 off a 60-inch Vizio 4K TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Stephen-Curry-Draymond-Green-Golden-State-Warriors
Home Theater

Here’s how to watch the 2019 NBA Finals online with or without cable

The 2019 NBA finals have arrived. Here's how you can watch the dominant Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors, online with and without a cable or satellite subscription.
Posted By Chris Gates
samsung 4k tv sale walmart un65nu6900 65 inch
Deals

Walmart kicks off an unmissable deal on this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV

If you're hunting for a new TV to watch the NBA Finals in 4K, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $200 off — the lowest price we've seen it for thus far.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 4k tv deal walmart un43nu7100 43 inch
Home Theater

Walmart deal drops a $200 price cut on this 43-inch Samsung 4K smart TV

Large TVs are all the rage nowadays, but that's not to say there aren't a number of modest-sized 4K TVs to choose from, because there are — including this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV that's now on sale for $300, down $200 from the usual $500.
Posted By Josh Levenson