Two 98-inch TCL TVs are 50% off today at Best Buy and Walmart

TCL has slowly risen through the ranks of TV stardom, and for good reason. Not only does the brand offer budget-friendly LEDs and QLEDs, but these TVs deliver excellent picture quality and plenty of smart TV tech, too. And if you’ve been shopping around for 85-inch TV deals or larger, you’ll be pleased to learn that giant TCL sets are on sale today:

Right now, when you order the TCL 98-inch Q6 Series 4K QLED, you’ll pay $1,500. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. There’s also the TCL 98-inch QM8 Series 4K QLED, the brand’s flagship TV, which sells for $3,000 but usually is $6,000. We haven’t had the chance to test the new QM8 Series yet, but we thought the 2023 edition was a phenomenal QLED with excellent brightness, rich colors, and top-shelf motion handling.

TCL 98-inch Q6 Series 4K QLED — $1,500, was $3,000

2024 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
TCL

The Q6 Series is an incredible 4K QLED TV that delivers a wide color gamut, great contrast levels, and complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. And with TCL’s AIPQ processor on board, the Q6 Series constantly optimizes picture quality, regardless of the source you’re watching or playing. The 98-inch Q6 Series also delivers up to a 144Hz refresh rate, supports all leading HDR formats, and can access apps, games, and even smart home controls via the TV’s Google TV interface.

TCL 98-inch QM8 Series 4K QLED — $3,000, was $6,000

The 75-inch 2024 TCL QM8 mini-LED TV on a wooden home theater credenza displaying the Google TV home screen.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

The QM8 Series is a flagship QLED TV that delivers one heck of an amazing picture. We’re talking powerful peak brightness levels, rich colors, incredible contrast, great motion handling, and better 4K upscaling and picture processing than the Q6 Series. The QM8 Series is also outfitted with up to 5,000 local dimming zones, so instances of light bloom and other picture maladies should be few and far between.

While we’re unsure how long both of these sales are going to stick around, we wouldn’t want to miss either of these promos if we were in the market for a giant TV. Take 50% off both the TCL 98-inch Q6 Series and 98-inch QM8 Series when you purchase today. We also recommend checking out our roundups of the best QLED TV deals and TV deals for even more discounts!

