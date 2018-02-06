Do you need a $3,000 speaker that doubles as a cooler? Well, here’s one anyway

If you’ve ever been at a not-so-great-sounding outdoor concert, you understand the challenge of reproducing sound in an outdoor environment. It can be done, but it’s a much trickier process than indoor sound. Thomas & Darden’s Kube is an outdoor speaker than aims to kill two birds with one stone, offering up powerful sound while also doubling as a cooler.

This isn’t the first time we’ve encountered the Kube. The speaker made its first appearance at CES 2015, then reappeared at CE Week in 2016 with a sleeker look and a jump in price: $3,000 rather than the original price of $1,000. Fortunately the speaker hasn’t gone up in price yet again, sticking at $3,000. That’s not cheap by a long shot, but it seems that Thomas & Darden’s target audience can afford it, based on how often yachts are mentioned in the company’s marketing materials.

“Wherever we are, we listen to music. It sounds great when you’re alone with headphones, but it’s a different story when you’re outside with a group of people. That’s where Kube comes in,” Thomas & Darden CEO Kanwal Sharma said in a statement. “Kube does more than play music. It creates an immersive environment that connects people on a deeper, more visceral level.”

The speaker packs a 350-watt digital amplifier and uses a bipolar driver configuration, dishing out 360-degree sound. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0 with A2DP, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay, with dual antennas providing range of up to 300 feet. The speaker’s large size is a major benefit when it comes to battery life, as the Kube offers as much as 50 hours of playback time at medium volume, or up to 10 hours at maximum volume. A built-in USB 2.0 port lets you use the Kube’s battery to charge your mobile devices as well.

Since it’s meant mainly for outdoor use, the Kube is IPX4-rates splash and water resistant, and can safely be used on a boat, by a lake, or even in the rain. The cooler features 37-quart storage space, which Thomas & Darden points out can hold up to 16 bottles of wine. Anything big enough to function as a cooler will look, well, like a cooler, but the Kube does feature an exterior that looks sleek enough that it’s impossible that anyone would confuse it with the other coolers at a party.

The Kube speaker is available now via the company’s website. if you’re looking for something a little smaller or more practical, be sure to check our list of the best outdoor speakers for any occasion.