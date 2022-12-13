 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Tidal gives beta testers a live DJ feature

Derek Malcolm
By

Tidal, the high-resolution music streaming service, announced today that it’s inviting members of its Early Access beta testing program to try out a new feature, dubbed “DJ”, that will allow them to share playlists, albums, and tracks with other Tidal members, live, at the same time, no matter where they are.

Tidal DJ feature screen grab.
Tidal

While limited details of the DJ feature are available, a press release from Tidal says that U.S. subscribers to its HiFi Plus plan that are also enrolled in the Early Access Program can gain access to a beta build of the Tidal app that includes the new capability. These users can then create and name playlists (using text and emojis) for a “session” — be it for a road trip, workout, or party warm-up — to be shared with other Tidal users to listen in, live. Full albums and songs can also be shared, and it appears that listening to the DJ session is open to all Tidal members through the iOS and Android apps, while creating the sessions is currently limited to those on the HiFi Plus tier with the beta app, which is for iOS only at the moment.

DJs can create sessions from Tidal’s 90 million-song catalog and then create a link to share it however they see fit — social channels, chat, or text. According to the press release, “Tracks will play in normal AAC quality until high-resolution or lossless quality becomes available at a later date,” but it’s unclear if that means that the lower AAC audio quality is just for the beta testing duration or if any of Tidal’s better quality audio formats will be made available to the DJ feature in the future.

Related

To try out the DJ feature, you must be a subscriber to Tidal’s $20 per month HiFi Plus plan (which gives you lossless High Fidelity and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) formats) and sign up for Tidal’s Early Access Program that gives users the opportunity to download and test early builds and features of the Tidal app.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Ikea and Sonos collaborate on new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker
Ikea Sonos Symfonisk floor lamp speakers beside a couch.
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren launch special-edition Px8 headphones
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition headphones.
YouTube TV: Plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more
The YouTube TV on a Roku TV.
This free Android app gave my phone cloning superpowers
Dual Chrome open on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra held in hand in front of flower pots.
The best Roku TVs of 2022: which should you buy?
TCL 6-Series TV displaying colorful image of an apple tree against a blue sky background.
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
AMC Plus Free Trial: Stream hit shows like The Walking Dead for free
AMC Plus logo.
Disney+ launches cheaper plan with ads — but not on Roku
Disney Plus on Roku.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $74 off, with delivery by December 24
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in their charging case.
This 32-inch smart TV is a steal at just $118, but it’s selling fast
The TCL 3-Series TV in a living room.
Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch Sony TV at $300 off
The Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV in the living room.
Showtime Free Trial: Get a month of streaming for free
The Showtime logo against a black background.