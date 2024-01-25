 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Fubo’s new feature uses AI to pull headlines from live news

Derek Malcolm
By
Fubo Instant Headlines feature.
Fubo

Fubo, the sports-focused live TV streaming service, wants to help viewers cut to the chase when scrolling its news carousel, today introducing Instant Headlines, a feature that uses AI to generate real-time headlines for live news in 10 words or less.

Sifting through the endless movie and show titles on any given streaming service can already induce decision paralysis, but at least as you scroll, there’s a cleverly written little episode synopsis to help you decide. But how do you do that with live news? With AI, of course.

Fubo's Instant Headlines Beta

Fubo’s latest feature, Instant Headlines, will generate headlines from several 24-hour news channels as they broadcast live. From the home page, users can scroll down to Fubo’s “News right now” carousel, where they’ll see short headlines overlayed on the thumbnail image of each available live news channel. Headlines are constantly refreshed based on the topics discussed, which could be a nice little heads-up before delving into more election coverage or whatever Taylor and Travis are up to.

Recommended Videos

Fubo says that the feature is currently in beta and, for the time being, includes national networks and local stations in certain markets. The demo video above shows samples from the likes of Morning Joe, MSNBC News, News Nation, and a local New York station. It’s also only currently available on Android TV and Fire TV devices but may be expanded on in the future.

Related

“Today’s launch of our first-of-its-kind news feature is aimed to improve live content discovery on Fubo, in real time. Innovating around our news programming is a focus this year, particularly as we head into an election cycle,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “We’re excited to further evolve Instant Headlines and offer additional news-based product features during such a critical time in world news. Instant Headlines is just the first product we’re rolling out this year aimed to ensure our users never miss a moment of the most meaningful content.”

In today’s announcement, Fubo also stated that Instant Headlines was just the beginning of its plans to launch more news-focused features to its platform in the future, although no timeline was given. Additionally, Fubo says it plans to bring features like these available to its sports and entertainment content.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
FuboTV shuts down its nascent gambling business
FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV today announced some preliminary financials for the third quarter of 2022 that show higher-than-expected growth, "continued progression" toward becoming a profitable business, and the shuttering of its nascent gambling service.

First, the good: FuboTV says its Q3 numbers will be better than it thought, with at least 1.22 million total subscribers. That's up from just under 947,000 subs at the end of the second quarter and an increase of more than 27% year over year. (FuboTV prefers year over year numbers because of the seasonal nature of sports viewing, which makes up a good portion of its strategic plans.)

Read more
FuboTV drops its cheapest plan, now starts at $70 a month
FuboTV interface on a TV.

FuboTV has quietly dropped its least-expensive tier, making the $70-a-month "Pro" plan the starting point for the streaming service. That'll get you 110 channels, including your local broadcast affiliates, and the price is right in line with Hulu With Live TV, which has around four times as many subscribers as Fubo. YouTube TV, believed to be the second-largest live streaming service in the United States with 3 million subscribers as of October 2020 (the last time it gave updated numbers), remains at $65 a month.

The Pro plan also gets you 1,000 hours of cloud-based recording, and the ability to watch on up to 10 devices at once on your home network.

Read more
FuboTV boosts content via Disney deal that licenses ESPN and other channels
espn monday night football

Today, FuboTV announced that it has struck a multi-year licensing deal that gives the live TV streaming service access to ESPN and several other major Disney-owned channels including ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ACC Network, FX, FXX, and National Geographic. The deal includes live TV streams as well as video-on-demand libraries.

FuboTV plans to include many of these channels in its base package for all subscribers. This news is a significant milestone for FuboTV, which has always tried to differentiate itself from other cord-cutting services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV through its deep specialization in a variety of sports leagues. However, the absence of the ESPN family of live TV channels has kept it from cementing its position as a premier sports service.

Read more