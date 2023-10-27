 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

FuboTV tweaks its plans again, and actually lowers price of one tier

Phil Nickinson
By
FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

It’s pretty common to see streaming services increase prices every now and then. More rare is seeing prices go down. But that’s exactly what’s happened with one of the tiers on Fubo.

Fubo (it’s no longer called FuboTV) is one of the smaller live streaming services in the U.S., with just over 1.1 million subscribers as of mid-2023. But it’s also one of the only ones that offers more than one tier of service. And its most expensive tier has just been renamed, and has a new price to go with it.

Recommended Videos

The new Premier tier now lands at $95 a month, down about $5 from its previous iteration as the Ultimate tier. The total number of available channels also has changed a bit to 244 in all. Fifty-four of them are from the Fubo Extra contingent, with another 11 from News Plus. You’ll also get Showtime thrown in for good measure, 1,000 hours of cloud storage for recordings, and the ability to watch on pretty much as many devices as you want.

Related

The Pro and Elite tiers remain the same at $75 and $85 a month respectively. Their channel numbers also have changed a bit, which isn’t uncommon as channels come and go from the lineups.

Fubo still has a good number of optional add-ons available, too, including MLB.TV for $25 a month, Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $11 a month, an International Sports Plus plan at $7 a month, NBA League Pass, and more.

Fubo is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, smart TV platforms, and in a web browser. And don’t forget: Fubo has a free trial available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
YouTube TV increases its monthly prices by $8 – is now the time to switch?
YouTube TV on Roku.

YouTube TV has raised the price of its monthly subscription by $8, from $65 to $73. The move comes on the heels of its announcement that it will be adding a multiview feature for sports channels. The change in price will hit current subscribers on April 18, however, the streaming service, which is owned by Google, has already started charging new customers the higher price.

It's been a while since YouTube TV last raised its prices. That was in 2020, when the streaming service increased subscriptions from $50 to $65. When the service first launched in 2017, it only cost $35 per month.

Read more
FuboTV says ‘cybercriminal attack’ behind World Cup outage
Fubo TV.

FuboTV today said that a "cybercriminal attack" was behind a widespread outage that occurred during the December 14 World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco.

"The incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo's part," the company said in a press release on December 15. "FuboTV takes this matter very seriously. Once we detected the attack, we immediately took steps to contain the incident and worked to restore service to all of our users as quickly as possible. Service was fully restored by [Wednesday] evening."

Read more
New Apple TV 4K tweaks the internals and the price
Apple TV 4K 2022.

Apple today announced a new version of Apple TV 4K. It's the third generation of what we consider to be the best streaming device you can buy, and Apple's not really messing with things too much. Same general design. Same general function. But the internals have been tweaked that allow this 2022 model (which follows the models released in September 2017 and May 2021) to work better with more TVs — and to allow for a little more flexibility in price.

Here are the big deals: There are now two versions of Apple TV 4K (or SKUs, for those of you who prefer inside-baseball terms). There's a model that's Wi-Fi only with 64GB of storage for $130, or a model with Wi-Fi and Ethernet with 128GB of storage for $150. For our money, we'd just go ahead and spend the extra $20.

Read more