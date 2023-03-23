MLB.TV will be available on Fubo this season

Fubo (née FuboTV) today announced that it’s adding MLB.TV to the service in time for Opening Day on March 30. It’ll cost you, though, with the optional add-on running $25 a month — the same as if you subscribed directly. But with it, you’ll get every out-of-market Major League Baseball game, and the ability to replay games on demand.

Of course, you’ll also need a subscription to Fubo itself, which starts at $75 a month for more than 100 channels.

The option to include MLB.TV is an interesting one, though, after YouTube TV lost access to MLB Network and its own MLB.TV add-on earlier this year. Fubo also has access to a number of regional sports networks that might not be available on competing services, too, and that’s got the company crowing about becoming the “streaming leader in baseball coverage.”

“With today’s MLB.TV partnership, Fubo now offers the most baseball coverage of any streaming company, on top of our already leading position for local sports coverage and our robust NFL and college sports packages,” David Gandler, FuboTV co-founder and CEO, said in a press release. “Customers continue to vote for Fubo. We are more confident than ever in our market position and believe that consumers will continue to choose Fubo as we head into baseball season.”

Fubo is available on every major streaming platform, from Roku and Amazon Fire TV to Google TV, Apple TV, smart TV systems, and in a web browser. The streaming service boasted some 1.45 million subscribers at the end of 2022 and has been growing slowly but steadily over the past several years. It still lags far behind competitors like YouTube TV (5 million subscribers) and Hulu With Live TV (4.5 million subscribers). But as we’ve seen in other instances, the inclusion of live sports can be a differentiator.

“As a pioneer in sports streaming and the home of streaming baseball, MLB.TV has always focused on delivering world-class viewing experiences for baseball fans,” Kenny Gersh, executive vice president of media and business development for Major League Baseball, said in the press release. “We’re excited to partner with Fubo to expand the reach of MLB.TV and bring all the action from across Major League Baseball to Fubo subscribers this season.”

