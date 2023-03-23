 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MLB.TV will be available on Fubo this season

Phil Nickinson
By

Fubo (née FuboTV) today announced that it’s adding MLB.TV to the service in time for Opening Day on March 30. It’ll cost you, though, with the optional add-on running $25 a month — the same as if you subscribed directly. But with it, you’ll get every out-of-market Major League Baseball game, and the ability to replay games on demand.

Of course, you’ll also need a subscription to Fubo itself, which starts at $75 a month for more than 100 channels.

Related Videos
FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

The option to include MLB.TV is an interesting one, though, after YouTube TV lost access to MLB Network and its own MLB.TV add-on earlier this year. Fubo also has access to a number of regional sports networks that might not be available on competing services, too, and that’s got the company crowing about becoming the “streaming leader in baseball coverage.”

Related

“With today’s MLB.TV partnership, Fubo now offers the most baseball coverage of any streaming company, on top of our already leading position for local sports coverage and our robust NFL and college sports packages,” David Gandler, FuboTV co-founder and CEO, said in a press release. “Customers continue to vote for Fubo. We are more confident than ever in our market position and believe that consumers will continue to choose Fubo as we head into baseball season.”

Fubo is available on every major streaming platform, from Roku and Amazon Fire TV to Google TV, Apple TV, smart TV systems, and in a web browser. The streaming service boasted some 1.45 million subscribers at the end of 2022 and has been growing slowly but steadily over the past several years. It still lags far behind competitors like YouTube TV (5 million subscribers) and Hulu With Live TV (4.5 million subscribers). But as we’ve seen in other instances, the inclusion of live sports can be a differentiator.

“As a pioneer in sports streaming and the home of streaming baseball, MLB.TV has always focused on delivering world-class viewing experiences for baseball fans,” Kenny Gersh, executive vice president of media and business development for Major League Baseball, said in the press release. “We’re excited to partner with Fubo to expand the reach of MLB.TV and bring all the action from across Major League Baseball to Fubo subscribers this season.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
YouTube TV: plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more
The YouTube TV on a Roku TV.

When you think of streaming video, you think YouTube. And so YouTube TV — Google's live TV streaming service — very much just makes sense for a lot of people. Designed for those who want to cut the cord and ditch their cable or satellite subscriptions (and known in the industry as a multichannel video programming distributor, or MPVD), YouTube TV competes in the same arena as other streaming television services like DirecTV Stream (formerly known as AT&T TV Now and DirecTV Now), Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu With Live TV.

And YouTube TV offers a unique mix of features that make it very appealing, so much so that it's now the No. 1 service in the U.S. in terms of the number of paid subscribers, with some 5 million subscribers as of June 2022 — up some 2 million from the last time the service gave an update in October 2020. The popularity is due to several factors. YouTube TV is easy to use. It's got a selection of channels that's competitive with all its rivals. And the YouTube TV price is competitive, too. You're able to watch YouTube TV on pretty much any modern device. And the fact that parent company Alphabet (aka Google) has been marketing the heck out of it the past few years certainly hasn't hurt, either.

Read more
YouTube TV increases its monthly prices by $8 – is now the time to switch?
YouTube TV on Roku.

YouTube TV has raised the price of its monthly subscription by $8, from $65 to $73. The move comes on the heels of its announcement that it will be adding a multiview feature for sports channels. The change in price will hit current subscribers on April 18, however, the streaming service, which is owned by Google, has already started charging new customers the higher price.

It's been a while since YouTube TV last raised its prices. That was in 2020, when the streaming service increased subscriptions from $50 to $65. When the service first launched in 2017, it only cost $35 per month.

Read more
YouTube TV rolls out multiview: watch up to 4 NCAA games at once
An example of YouTube TV's multiview feature.

If you love college basketball and can process more than one game at a time, you're going to go bananas for YouTube TV's new multiview feature, which will be rolling out on a limited, early access basis starting March 14.  With multiview, you'll be able to pick up to four channels and see them all simultaneously, with the ability to easily flip the active audio from one to another. The new feature is compatible with any TV-based YouTube TV installations (streaming media players, smart TVs, and game consoles), but it doesn't yet work on mobile devices or computers.

Initially, multiview will only be available to select YouTube TV users, who will be chosen at random. But Google says the goal is to include every subscriber by the time NFL football season starts in the fall. Another limitation, at least for now, is that YouTube TV will preselect the multiview channels you can choose. At launch, only channels that carry NCAA tournament games will be included in that preselected list.
How to use YouTube TV multiview
If you're one of the lucky, randomly chosen users, you'll see an option to watch up to four preselected, different streams at once in your “Top Picks for You” section. After selecting multiview, you can switch audio and captions between streams, and jump in and out of a full-screen view of a game.
It's all about sports
At the moment, YouTube TV sees multiview as an enhancement of the sports viewing experience, so only sports content will be eligible. YouTube TV has had some big sports wins in 2022, including 4K coverage of the Soccer World Cup, and that trend will continue in 2023 thanks to its acquisition of the NFL Sunday Ticket games. However, YouTube TV recently lost access to MLB Network and the MLB.tv add-on, which reduces the amount of sports content available for multiview in 2023.

Read more