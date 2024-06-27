 Skip to main content
Amazon cut the price of this 75-inch 4K TV to just $470

If you’re upgrading your living room with a new TV, then you probably want to go with something that’s a little bit on the bigger side. Not only do they give you a ton more screen space, they’re great if you don’t have couches and seats close to the TV. So, if you’re thinking of picking something up, then this massive 75-inch TV from Toshiba is a great option, especially since Amazon has knocked its price down to $470 from $650, saving you a substantial $180 in the process and snagging one of the best TVs on the market for an excellent price.

Why you should buy the TOSHIBA 75-inch Class C350 Series

This Toshiba C350 has a surprising number of features under the hood, given the price tag, such as the support for HDR and HDR10, so that you get much better contrast and color reproduction than you would without. It also comes with the Regza Engine 4K, which helps with things like making images crisper and increasing image fidelity; plus, it has its own optimization engine that alters the image to make it seem more true-to-life, which is neat. The C350 Series also has great audio due to the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, so if you don’t have a standalone soundbar or sound system, then the included speakers on the TV are pretty good.

As for those who want to game on the TV, unfortunately it only has a 60Hz base refresh rate, although that’s not actually a dealbreaker if you’re on something like the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X or Series S since most games tend to be capped at that anyway. Also, it has an auto-low latency game mode, which helps decrease input lag and makes controlling the game feel much more snappy and responsive. Another great feature is the microphone that’s included with the remote, so you can control the TV remotely with just your voice, which is a big plus.

All in all, the TOSHIBA 75-inch Class C350 Series is a great TV that’s worth grabbing for the upgrade, especially with the discount from Amazon that brings the price down to $470. That said, if you’re looking for some alternatives, be sure to check out these other great 75-inch TV deals, and if you don’t care so much about size, these general TV deals might have something better for you.

