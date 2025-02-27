 Skip to main content
This Treblab noise-canceling headset is on sale for 50% off

Taking calls with a lackluster pair of headphones or earbuds can be more of a chore than you’d think. This is why we’re always on the lookout for the best headphone deals, and earlier today, we came across this terrific offer for a low-cost headset:

Right now, when you purchase the Treblab C7 Pro Bluetooth Headset with Mic, you’ll only pay $50. The full MSRP on this model is $100.

Why you should buy the Treblab C7 Pro 

Whether you’re working in a busy call center or in a warehouse, having a headset you can rely on is a must. Thanks to its comfortable memory foam padding, the Treblab C7 Pro is designed to be worn for hours on end. When it’s not in use, the included charging dock is a convenient place to hang the cans while also recharging them. And in the event you forget to do so, the C7 Pro should last up to 45 hours on a full charge. 

Engineered to be compatible with the most popular conference tools (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet), the Treblab headset even includes a boom mic with built-in noise canceling. Other noteworthy features include Bluetooth 5.3 and an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The headset is also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, so you’ll be able to stream your favorite tunes, control smart home devices, and more with just a few simple voice commands!

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to stick around, so we’d recommend buying ASAP. Take $50 off the Treblab C7 Pro Bluetooth Headset with Mic when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our roundups of the best Bose headphones deals and the best gaming headset deals for more discounts on top tech! 

