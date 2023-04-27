 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: high-end gaming headset brings the noise

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset is worn by a man.
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro
MSRP $330.00
Score Details
DT Recommended Product
“Turtle Beach's Stealth Pro gaming headset is packed with useful features that justify a high price tag.”
Pros
  • Discrete design
  • Comfortable fit
  • Great audio quality
  • Innovative battery solution
  • Loaded with features
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Mic quality is so-so
  • Some complicated features

The more “Pro” a headset becomes, the more hurdles its manufacturer must clear. Every added feature is going to need some extra ingenuity to avoid a headset that’s covered in buttons. Each new tweak is sure to drive up the price a little more each time too. There’s a tricky balance to land between ease of use, affordability, quality, and features. You can see those tensions play out in Turtle Beach’s excellent, but somewhat complicated Stealth Pro headset.

There’s so much going on in the Stealth Pro that it’s hard to run through it all in a concise manner. For a hefty $330, you’re getting great sound quality via its 50mm drivers, powerful active noise cancellation (ANC), two microphone options, a swappable battery, a wireless transmitter that charges an included second battery while you use the other one, compatibility with just about every gaming device, and a sizable customization suite via Turtle Beach’s app. While there’s not so much a catch to all of that, there are some design quirks that allow Turtle Beach to pack it all in.

If you can adapt to some complicated features and have over $300 to spend, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a top-tier gaming headset worth investing in. It’s quickly becoming my go-to audio device thanks to its comfortable design and innovative battery solution that solves one of my biggest gripes with wireless headsets. I just need to teach myself to stop fiddling with it in public.

Related

Design and comfort

The biggest compliment that I can give the Stealth Pro is that it doesn’t look like a gaming headset. There’s a trend happening in the space right now where manufacturers are ditching loud, colorful designs for discrete ones that make them more viable as cans you can use in public. Turtle Beach follows that trend here with a simple black and silver design with only a few unobtrusive logos and no RGB accents.

A close-up of Turtle Beach's Stealth pro headset.

It’s quite the sturdy headset too, with a metal-reinforced headband that feels like it’ll hold up well in the long run. That can make it feel a little stiff, as there’s a fair amount of resistance when trying to adjust it, but it’s a big upgrade over the overly plastic feel of the base Stealth models. I usually feel a bit self-conscious when testing a gaming headset out on a NYC train ride, but the premium look and feel here put that worry to rest.

I’m especially happy with the comfort factor so far. At first, it felt a little tight and I figured it’d squeeze my head a bit too much. That discomfort never came during my testing thanks to its incredibly soft memory foam ear cushions and headband. I was keeping it on for hours at a time without thinking about it. I’m not entirely sure how it’ll fit bigger heads, but it seems flexible enough that it should adapt easily while retaining a snug fit.

Audio quality

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the Stealth Pro wins in audio quality. Turtle Beach knows how to make a headset that’s correctly balanced for gaming at this point in its storied career. The 50mm Nanoclear drivers here produce incredibly clear sound where no frequency range feels lost. Bass, mid, and high tones all come through pretty much where I expect them to and Turtle Beach offers a fair amount of customization to tweak the mix to my liking. Naturally, there’s the company’s signature Superhuman Hearing feature, which helps boost sounds like footsteps. Then there’s the audio hub app that lets me easily tweak my EQ presets on the fly too.

I’m especially impressed by the noise cancellation here, which cuts out a ton of sound. Room tone is virtually removed when I’m a game, letting me fully focus my attention on something like Octopath Traveler 2’s excellent score. There’s a mic monitor available if you want to bring in some outside noise, but I’d suggest fiddling with it through the audio hub app first. At its default, the monitor is incredibly noisy. When using it on a train, I was left with an earful of harsh, peaking audio.

The Stealth Pro is a fantastic gaming headset overall that solves several issues I have with devices like this.

Microphone quality isn’t too bad either, though I find that I’m rarely entirely satisfied with that aspect of gaming headsets — and at $330, this isn’t raising the bar as much as I’d expect. What I do appreciate, though, is that the Stealth Pro includes both an in-line microphone and a detachable boom. The former isn’t preferable, with a hollow, echo-filled tone that picks up a lot of room tone, but it’s nice to have a built-in mic I can use in a pinch if I don’t feel like breaking out the attachment.

The boom produces a much clearer sound that I’d feel a lot more comfortable subjecting my teammates to. It’s a touch tinny, but my voice comes through clearly, with a comparatively light layer of room tone getting through. It can be muted by flipping the microphone up, which can create a slightly annoying microphone handling sound. I also have run into situations where the microphone randomly mutes for a few seconds without me touching it. Despite that, the feature works well considering I can flip it all the way out of my face with ease and get an audio cue confirming it’s off.

A Turtle Beach Stealth Pro sits on a bookshelf.

The microphone situation is where I start to run into some of the headset’s “premium” quirks. In what seems to be an effort to keep the design as quiet as possible, the microphone jack is covered up by a small plastic cap on the left earcup. Anytime I want to use the mic, I’m left praying that the tiny cover doesn’t get lost, leaving an unsightly hole right on the side. It’s one area where the Stealth Pro feels a bit overdesigned, as an uncovered port off to the edge seems unobtrusive enough. It’s just one of a handful of odd choices you’ll need to live with to get that Pro feeling.

Battery

That comes up again with its innovative approach to battery. Turtle Beach says the headset lasts about 12 hours on a charge, which roughly seems accurate (though 10 might be a closer estimate). It’s a little low considering the price tag, but what’s neat is that the battery can be easily removed and replaced with a second one that comes bundled with the headset. Replacing it is as simple as popping off the plastic cover on the left earcup, slotting the new one in, and putting the cap back in place.

A Turtle Beach Stealth Pro and its battery sit on a table.

OK, I’m being a little cheeky when I say “simple” here. It’s a great idea, but it’s given me some problems as a chronic fiddler. I had one embarrassing mishap where I managed to fling the cover off while on the train, leaving me to scramble to get it back in place, something that’s difficult to do by feeling alone. I won’t criticize Turtle Beach for my own inability to sit still, but it’s certainly a headset that you’ll want to keep your hands off of as much as possible.

There’s another neat component to its battery solution. The Stealth Pro comes bundled with a wireless transmitter that can be easily connected to a PC via USB. The round puck certainly takes up more space than a flash drive-sized dongle, but there’s a good reason for it: It doubles as a battery charger. While I’m wirelessly connected to a device, I’m charging my second battery. When my first one runs out, I simply swap it into the transmitter and pop in a fully charged one. It’s a genius solution that solves those scenarios where your headset dies and you just need to stop using it to charge it. The trade-off is having a large transmitter hanging around, but it does seem worthwhile for the utility.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset wireless transmitter sits on a wooden surface.

The only disappointment I have here is that there’s no way to use the Stealth Pro with a wire. I always prefer to have that option in a wireless headset, allowing me to plug in whenever I need to. The swappable battery does reduce the need for that scenario, but it’s still something I’d expect from a headset I’m paying this much for.

Features and controls

The real “Pro” aspect comes when digging into its features — though that’s where its quirks are most noticeable too. On the positive side, it’s compatible with just about every gaming system in some way. Bluetooth lets me easily connect to my phone, while the transmitter can be plugged into a docked Switch or Xbox Series X. It can always be a little tricky to pair a headset like this to multiple devices, but I found I was able to switch between the transmitter on PC, my Switch via Bluetooth, and my phone without too much fuss.

Part of me wishes certain parts of the Stealth Pro stuck a little closer to the basics.

The impressive feature set can get a bit complicated from there. For example, volume isn’t controlled via a standard dial wheel. Instead, the entire right earcup is a rotating dial that controls volume. It feels a little silly to execute considering how many rotations are needed to hit top volume, but I got used to it.

What’s a little harder to grasp is the wheel’s multiple modes. By using the audio hub app, I can map a secondary function onto the wheel that activates by pressing a button in the center of it. That allows me to adjust my mic monitor volume, ANC level, bass boost, and more. That’s a neat extra, but only one can be assigned at a time. I can’t adjust my Bluetooth volume or my game/chat mix at the same time. It’s a compromise that’s perhaps necessary to get more functionality packed in without 100 buttons, but it does create limitations.

A Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset leans on an Xbox Series S.

I can feel that tension between wanting to load the Stealth Pro up with features while keeping its design simple.  There are only three buttons on the device aside from the mode toggle: a power button, Bluetooth toggle, and a Superhuman Hearing switch. Some of those buttons have multiple functions ,though, which can be hard to keep track of. To mute the in-line mic, for instance, I need to hold the Superhuman Hearing button down for a few seconds. Those three buttons are a little hard to press while wearing the headset too, usually requiring me to take it off so I can even find them (though some texture on the Superhuman Hearing button helps).

Part of me wishes certain parts of the Stealth Pro stuck a little closer to the basics. A traditional mute button and a volume wheel would have sufficed, as would have an uncovered mic jack. Even so, I do feel like I’m nitpicking a little when looking at the big picture. The Stealth Pro is a fantastic gaming headset overall that solves several issues I have with devices like this. A discrete design, great audio quality, swappable batteries — all of these features give me a wireless headset that’s quickly replacing the wired headsets I usually favor on my go-to devices. The only barrier is that $330 price tag, but it’s hard to argue that you’re not getting a truly “Pro” experience for the money.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming

Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to Inverse, Fanbyte, The Inventory, and more. He was previously a segment producer on Polygon's daily gaming show Speedrun and he currently hosts the Left Trigger Right Trigger podcast. Four Tetris 99 wins, and counting.

Killer deal knocks $1,000 off the 65-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

There's never been a better time to upgrade your home theater. Right now the LG C2 OLED TV, one of our favorites, has a gigantic discount at Woot!. It's currently only $1,500, a better price that LG's own site, . It's sure to sell out fast, so grab it before the rest of the crowd.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV
There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. So many, in fact, the prospect of tracking down one of the best TVs can be a little overwhelming. But OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television, as it allows each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Read more
Perfect for bedrooms, this 32-inch Smart TV is under $100 today
An onn 32-inch class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV in a sparsely furnished room with orange walls.

If you need an ultra-cheap, small TV for your bedroom, Walmart has the TV deals for you. This super-cheap 32-inch Roku Smart TV is only $98. That's probably the cheapest TV out there today. Grab it before Walmart takes away the discount or it sells out. If you're not convinced, read more about what the TV has to offer below.

Why you should buy the Onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV
Not everyone needs to buy from the best TV brands. If you just want a basic TV, such as for your bedroom or maybe even your kitchen or spare bedroom, the Onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV will suffice. It offers a basic 720p resolution but its picture is crystal clear for the price. Perhaps more importantly, it also has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows across thousands of free or paid channels including all your favorite streaming services. It also has a customizable home screen so it's simple to get things just how you want them to look.

Read more
This JBL soundbar with Dolby Atmos is 50% off for a limited time
JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar lifestyle image

JBL is one of the best speaker brands because it combines accessibility and performance, and this continues with the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar. It's going to do wonders for your home theater setup, and you can get it at 50% off from Amazon's Woot. If you take advantage of this offer, you'll only have to pay $200 when JBL itself is still selling the soundbar for its original price of $400. We're not sure what will happen first between the deal ending or stocks running out, so you'll want to buy the audio accessory as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar
The JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar, like most of the best soundbars, is simple to set up, but it provides amazing value -- especially for its relatively affordable price. As our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains, the "5" in its name means that it offers five channels, namely left, right, center, rear, and surround sound to add an immersive audio experience to the display that you purchased from TV deals. It makes a run at the best Dolby Atmos soundbars because it combines Virtual Dolby Atmos with JBL's MultiBeam technology for 3D sound that places you in the middle of the action of whatever you're watching.

Read more