Xfinity gets ready for March Madness with new multiview

Xfinity Multview coming to more X1 users.
Comcast

March Madness kicks off this week, and if you’re an Xfinity fan, there’s big news. Comcast has announced that Xfinity Multiview is headed to more X1 devices, just in time for the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.

Xfinity Multiview will be available during both tournaments, featuring two to four pre-selected men’s and women’s games played simultaneously. Customers can access the multiview options by saying “March Madness” or “multiview” into their voice remote. Once in the multiview experience, they can switch between channels to change the audio and select any game to view in full-screen mode.

With Xfinity Multiview, X1 customers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on the same screen.

According to Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast, “Now, (customers) don’t have to choose between games, miss a buzzer beater when flipping channels, or set up another TV on a makeshift stand in their living room – all the action is right there on the same screen.”

Comcast is also launching an interactive Sports Zone app that enables users to track the latest brackets, scores, schedules, and statistics from the tournament easily. The app also includes live odds, game lines, and prop bets for tournament matchups.

Additionally, users can create a personalized viewing experience centered around their favorite teams. This feature lets users receive notifications about game start times and post-game highlights directly on their X1 device or phone.

The first round of the men’s tournament begins on Thursday, March 20, with the Final Four taking place on April 5 and the national championship game scheduled for April 7. The women’s tournament starts on Friday, March 21, with the Final Four occurring on April 4 and the national championship game on April 6.

